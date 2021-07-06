Just like many of you, I took advantage of the “down time” created by the pandemic over the last year to get in some time with streaming video services.
I’m a classics kind of guy — often preferring to watch Miami Vice or Hill Street Blues to the newest streaming offering from the major services. In February, one of the most popular services in my household — Disney+ — added a majority of episodes of the original “The Muppet Show.”
I’ve watched a few episodes, though my youngest child just can’t get into it. But I’ve watched enough to be reminded of some my favorite characters when I was younger — Statler and Waldorf.
Now, some of you are instantly going to be reminded of who Statler and Waldorf are — the crotchety old men who occupy the balcony of “ The Muppet Theatre.”
For the uninitiated, the characters of Statler and Waldorf exist only in the Muppets universe as critics of the harshest kind. They never have a kind word to say, either about the performances of the Muppets on stage nor to each other.
As an example of the kinds of brief exchanges from Statler and Waldorf featured in “The Muppet Show”:
Statler: “Well, that was different.”
Waldorf: “Yep. Lousy.”
Both: “… but different.”
Throughout the course of the 45 years that have passed since “The Muppet Show” premiered, Statler and Waldorf have become an integral part of the Muppets’ universe, appearing in television shows, movies, cartoons and beyond.
And, as I watched some of these shows recently, I came to a realization — I’m not really a fan of Statler and Waldorf anymore.
See if you can hang in there with me as I explain why.
You see, in my old age, Statler and Waldorf have come to represent not only an anomaly in our society — the unceasing, unrelenting critic who surfaced upon rare occasion — but more of a prediction of the temperament of the society in which we now live.
Statler and Waldorf sit above the Muppets in the harshest judgment, never really explaining why they’re still there after spending what now amounts to decades of casting dispersion on the cast and crew. I mean, surely there are other entertainment options for the men who are able to afford tickets daily to a show they can’t stand.
Statler and Waldorf, despite portraying the concept that they are experts in the field of theatre, never tried to do “their own thing.” They never launched their own company, never tried to compete with “The Muppet Show,” and so can’t really understand the work ethic and love of the theatre present in those upon whom they cast so many insults.
Statler and Waldorf never really offer to help. Despite the fact that they decry the quality of the entertainment offered at “The Muppet Theatre” at every turn, they never offer suggestions for improvement or constructive criticism. Their only aim is to tear down, not build up, despite what they would tell you.
You know, I get it. I shouldn’t read too much into it. After all, it’s just entertainment, right? And “The Muppet Show” remains entertaining to this day. Go back and watch the episode with Steve Martin — still holds up, without question.
And I’ll join you in continuing to watch the Muppets’ various shows and movies. But you’ll have to forgive me if Statler and Waldorf don’t inspire a chuckle these days. They tend to remind me a little too much of life imitating art.