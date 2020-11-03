Guess what day it is. Yep. First day of the end of the Covid pandemic panic. Hot diggity dog. Now we’ll finally be able to go outside and get the flu. The Democrats, having milked the China virus while quarantining the influenza and their own candidate, are hoping both scourges re-emerge tomorrow morning with a vengeance. My guess is the flu is the only one who’ll actually make it back outside.
We’re looking at possibly dealing with another virus though, and it has nothing to do with Corona. Should we allow the compromised Biden family to assume the White House, we may as well learn to speak Chinese and live off undercooked government bats. This criminal family lectures about decency while they receive payoffs from communist countries? The liberal news media won’t even mention it. And even so, for anyone who half way keeps up, be they Democrat or Republican, they still know more details about the Biden’s criminal activities than they ever did as to the Russian hoax which led to a Presidential impeachment. The liberal media mentioned the hell out of that, for four years, but all most could recall from it today is that orange man bad.
Speaking of Sleepy Joe Biden, he claims his son Hunter is the smartest guy he knows. Well I do have to give the boy credit. Evidently Hunter vowed he’d one day frolic in piles of hookers and cocaine and make China pay for it, and damned if he didn’t succeed. Trump on the other hand must be no good at bartering influence, for to my knowledge he’s yet to receive one dime from Mexico for the wall, much less a gaggle of senoritas and a bushel of blow.
Blow-hard liberal Governor Gavin Newsom has laid down the law to California citizens as to gathering for the holidays. Everything from how many family members can gather in one home to when and how to use the restroom safely. And if Hidin’ Biden were to be President right now those asinine orders would likely go nationwide. If you thought being forced to eat Thanksgiving dinner at the kids table was bad, wait until you have to eat it off a tailgate alongside your drunk uncle.
The US economy grew by a record 33 percent in the 3rd quarter of this year. Any number you want to google was positive, if not a record, be it the GDP, jobless claims or whatever. In the midst of murder hornets, cow farts and a raging pandemic, mind you. We no longer bow to terrorists or let Communist China run all over us as we did when Biden was Vice President. We proudly fly Old Glory and stand for our anthem.
Who would vote against a strong America and such prosperity as they go to the polls today you ask? I’ll tell you who. People who despise Donald Trump more than they love this country. And that’s a damn shame.
