In the early 1950s, U.S. Senator Joseph McCarthy led one of the darkest crusades in American political history — a witch hunt which used as its genesis the idea of a far-reaching communist plot infecting all areas of life in the United States, but particularly the government. Lives were ruined, names were dragged through the mud, and the communist “plot’ McCarthy sought to uncover remains unrevealed to this day — mainly because it never existed to begin with.
But, despite his single-minded focus and belief in the fact that there was a “commie” in every home and a Marxist in every newsroom and movie studio, there’s no doubt that old “Tailgunner Joe” would have had a difficult time even imagining the extent to which Moscow controls not only the imagination of the world but the political discourse in several countries, including our own, in this day and age.
In 2016, the Rand Corporation released a report — read it by visiting, https://www.rand.org/pubs/perspectives/PE198.html — called “The Russian ‘Firehose of Falsehood’ Propaganda Model.” The report authors wrote that Russian propaganda had undergone a “remarkable evolution” since the country’s incursion into Georgia in 2008.
“Russian propaganda is produced in incredibly large volumes and is broadcast or otherwise distributed via a large number of channels,” the report said. “This propaganda includes text, video, audio, and still imagery propagated via the Internet, social media, satellite television, and traditional radio and television broadcasting. The producers and disseminators include a substantial force of paid Internet ‘trolls’ who also often attack or undermine views or information that runs counter to Russian themes, doing so through online chat rooms, discussion forums, and comments sections on news and other websites.”
I’ve said before that I dig in on things. The Ukraine situation has been no different. One thing I often use with news items of national or international import is Twitter’s search tool to search for keywords and hashtags.
In recent weeks, I have seen an interesting number of tweets painting a picture of the crisis as being false and manufactured by the United States, or the media, or both. These tweets often came from suspect accounts started in recent months and focusing their screeds only on a single issue or a set of issues, not reflective of what most people’s Twitter accounts really look like.
I can’t prove they’re bots or trolls, but my gut tells me that many are. What’s concerning to me is that, not only in this situation, but in others, I often see these ideas that emerge from these types of accounts later surface in the social media posts and discussions in — particularly conservative — media sources.
Gone are the days when men like William F. Buckley entered the marketplace of ideas and fostered and encouraged conservative ideals through discussion and debate. Heck, Buckley even changed his mind occasionally.
No, today’s conservative tactic is often tweet and repeat, regardless of where the idea originated. And they’re not stupid; a lot of the leading lights of conservatism today have no illusions about where the information they disseminate comes from. It appears from what I’ve seen that many are more concerned about exciting the base and further fostering division than actually bringing conservative ideals to the forefront. Or, even worse, they’re tacit in the ongoing march of the new fascism.
The reason I bring this up is because, as I predicted, in the days after the tweets really reached a fever pitch, I started seeing similar ideas emerge in “conservative” media and parroted by some so-called “conservative” politicians, then on the social media accounts of everyday citizens. Russia the goon became Russia the hero or, in some cases, Russia the victim, even as the country and its allied forces began the incursion into Ukraine.
Joe McCarthy was wrong in many respects, but also because he could not foresee social media, he was wrong about one thing in particular — Moscow didn’t need to take Hollywood or even Washington to implant itself in every home in the United States.
The enemy wasn’t in some hidden agenda or some undercover agent, it has been and remains in our willingness to be a part of the “firehose of propaganda.” And we’ve welcomed it and continue to do so.
Warnings were issued in the days leading up to Russia’s immoral attack on Ukraine that cyber attacks will be part of Russia’s strategy. That’s not the only online danger we face currently. The flow of misinformation and disinformation which flows every single minute from the fingertips of Putin-backed trolls on social media is unyielding.
Please don’t play a part in helping the Russian war effort.