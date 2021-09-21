I love folklore. I guess it’s part of being from the mountains that I have a healthy respect for the legends and myths of various people groups.
It’s how we exchange ideas about what’s important to our communities, but also tells both ourselves and others what we value and what we fear as a people. There’s very little that can communicate those things as clearly as the stories passed down from generation to generation — often fantastic and nearly unbelievable, but always informative if you’re willing to dig deep enough.
One story which always struck me as a child was that of the golem, a creature in Jewish folklore that ultimately served as an inspiration for Frankenstein’s monster and other flights of imagination over the years. The golem as a story device likely arose from the continued persecution, enslavement and general mistreatment of the Jewish people over the years.
More than once, I’ve seen golem stories connected to the atrocities of World War II as the golem becomes an avenger, protecting the Jewish community from the Nazis.
However, one shared aspect of the golem story that I’ve often seen as present, even in the version appropriated by Mary Shelley, is that the creature eventually goes out of control or ends up in some way harming or even killing its creator.
Sometimes, we create golems in order to take care of problems we perceive as not being fixable any other way. More often than not, however, the power with which we imbue our creations becomes too great for us to control.
We can see that happening right now in terms of our elections. In order to attempt to drive voters to the polls or even, in cases, to overturn the results of elections, politicians have begun crying that — if they lose — it is due to widespread fraud.
The most recent example of this is in California, where Larry Elder, the frontrunner in the ultimately failed attempt to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom, began saying early in the cycle that Democrats were going to engage in widespread fraud.
Now aside from the potential ramifications if Elder would have won (would he have continued the claims of fraud?) there’s a greater problem with the continued cries of “fraud” where there is no proof of the same occurring — you risk completely sweeping out the foundation of this nation.
I would say anecdotally that we are living in a time at which there is greater distrust for authority figures than at any other time in history. Whether they be political, educational, religious, or whatever, we’re a distrustful bunch.
Because of that, we’re a lot more susceptible to information that tends to confirm our biases.
The more politicians cry “fraud” where there is none, the less likely we are to recognize fraud when it actually occurs, and the less trust we have in the system. In fact, I’m not sure these politicians have really thought all this through. For example, if I as a candidate begin crying at the beginning the election that I will not win because of fraud, aren’t I simply telling my supporters to give up.
More than that, however, is the impact this is having on our political processes.
That growing distrust in institutions isn’t reduced by the use of these political golems — it’s worsened. You want totalitarianism? Convince enough people that the process won’t take them into account and they will react accordingly, with the destruction of the system in question as the primary goal. Malcolm X once posited that all real power in the United States comes from either the “ballot or the bullet.” Remove the ballot as a tool for change and what’s left?
It shouldn’t surprise us, then, as those in positions of power spin tall tales of election fraud, without presenting proof, while quietly attempting to make it harder to vote, that the distrust grows.
The election issue isn’t the only golem we’ve created, as we’ve seen pure hatred also stoked and brought to bear as a political tool in recent years. And we know how quickly that fire can get out of control — just look at world history.
Just like with the golem, it’s impossible to wield that much power without eventually losing control of it. And when power turns on its creator, there’s always collateral damage. So, before we allow the monsters of our own creation to take control of our world completely, perhaps it’s time to stop using them so perhaps we can weaken, then take control of these golems before they destroy us all and bring a lightning quick end to the experiment of the United States.