The cost of electricity for your family keeps going up.
Inflation has not caused this increase. It started long before now. The causes were the nearly annual rate increase requests from the public power monopolies, granted by the public service commission.
I have long advocated ending the protected public power monopoly. Government-protected monopolies effectively restrict their competition from independent power producers that would bring cheaper electricity costs and forward-thinking innovation to the power utility market.
Sadly, East Kentucky once again bears the brunt of the skyrocketing cost of electricity. The most recent numbers on the website of the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet clearly show that we are getting slammed on our monthly power bills more than any place in Kentucky. It would anger you at how much these virtually rubber-stamped rate increases granted by an unelected and unaccountable public service commission have gone up over the last 15 years.
What should anger you more is the fact that legislators from East Kentucky have spearheaded efforts to support bills backed by the public utilities to block us from saving money. These skyrocketing rates and restrictions undermine homeowners and small businesses who want to control their monthly power costs.
A prime example is Senate Bill 100, passed in 2019 and championed by Sen. Brandon Smith of Hazard. It targeted solar systems homeowners installed to cut their power bills by cutting the amount homeowners would be paid, effectively negating any benefit they would have from these solar systems. This bill was also supported by legislators like state Rep. John Blanton, who represents parts of Pike County.
A good many legislators from East Kentucky supported interfering with your right to save money on your monthly bills, while a few, like Angie Hatton and Ashley Tackett Laferty voted against the measure.
This is just one example of the types of industry-backed legislation targeting we, the people, to deprive us from options independent of the public utilities to save us money. We should be aware of these bills and who votes on them.
Again, we need to abolish the public service commission as an appointed entity and make it popularly elected. We should elect legislators who support this effort. We should expand the commission to 14 members, with members coming from different regions of the state.
Likewise, we should support legislators who are not lapdogs for the public utilities. We should have legislators that find common ground and give voice to our plight as customers who are being gouged with excessive rates. At present, there are few legislators in East Kentucky that are fighting the public utilities and their grip on electricity.
Only by enacting laws that empower families to install solar or other power systems at their homes or businesses will we end the public utility monopoly and see our monthly bills fall. Only by enacting laws that empower individuals and increase competition will we ensure we attract new jobs to our region. In short, we must end the cozy relationship between lawmakers and the power industry.
Those who oppose these initiatives work against our individual freedoms, our families and the free market. They protect monopolies and squash our right to help ourselves.