Hope is an odd thing.
It’s difficult to really define, as the dictionary definitions (i.e. “a feeling or expectation and desire for a certain thing to happen) are often inadequate to really get at what hope is.
It’s difficult to explain how to obtain hope, how to keep hope, what to do in the absence of hope. Without it, we simply “float” back and forth in the breeze, moving from situation to situation with no concept or drive to make things better.
It would be easy to give up on hope in these times. You probably don’t need me to remind you that things are bad right now.
If you don’t see that things are bad right now, then there’s probably not much I can do to help you understand. I don’t believe hope operates in a vacuum. It’s like faith or any similar thing — it can really only be experienced and lived out in the face of its opposition.
If I don’t understand things are bad, then where’s the motivation to play a role in change? What room is there for hope — the primary driver of any improvement of the human condition.
But hope is not feckless optimism. Hope exists within the darkest of moments — the times of transition and change that can, if we have the will and strength to make it so, lead to a better tomorrow.
St. Augustine of Hippo once wrote, “Hope has two beautiful daughters; their names are Anger and Courage. Anger at the way things are, and Courage to see that they do not remain as they are.”
Anger is in no short supply. In fact, once could easily surmise that anger is the currency of our times. We are fed anger by politics, by social media. Anger is, in fact, a deciding factor in numerous decisions being made in and about our daily lives.
Courage, on the other hand, is more difficult to come by.
And that may be by design. Courage in saying what is wrong is often met these days with instantaneous opposition — angry opposition.
Looking at the Bible, you see that while the modern world often bestows the title or descriptor “prophet” in a positive way, being a prophet is actually not supposed to be a “good” thing — at least in the eyes of “the world.”
In fact, the biblical prophets were exiled, ridiculed, ostracized, assaulted and killed for speaking truth to the powerful. But they did it. They did it, I believe, because they had a hope higher than that possessed by those who they stood against and that hope was rooted in eternal truth.
We could certainly use some prophets right now. We could use some individuals who use their voices to speak up for the less powerful, those unafraid to risk ridicule, exile and worse in service of the truth. We could use men and women who stand up for the sanctity of life, the inherent value of all people and the needs for virtue, emotional restraint and self-control.
We need prophets at all levels of our society, especially in the corrupt labyrinth of our government, willing to sacrifice their selfish desires in service of good and right. We need prophets in the home, in the churches, in the social structures and in the workplace.
And what must underlie all of this, what must serve as its cornerstone and foundation, is hope. I believe that the only true foundation of hope which exists is in Jesus Christ and in hope for the reality of His Kingdom, both in its operation in the here-and-now and in eternity.
I say all this because I need to preach this message to myself daily, as I steel myself to deal with the maelstrom of chaos that is modern society. I need to remind myself of why hope is important and why I must maintain hope — in the light of all evidence that speaks against it — and dedicate my self in ways great and small to the improvement of our world.
I started this column several times this week, in completely different ways, focusing on topics that cause me frustration and anger. However, I decided against that route.
And I hope that, instead of stoking your anger, I have, this week, inspired you to consider hope and its foundation.
Without it, what do we have?