There’s a number of cliches and slogans connected to the idea that children are our future.
That idea seems incredibly cliche for many of us because it's a true statement, similarly to how the sky is blue on a clear day. It shouldn't even have to be said or discussed to be accepted as a fact.
If we don’t provide the tools our children need to be successful, we’re setting our entire world up for failure. Conversely, if we choose not to listen to them now, we could be missing out on many possible answers to the questions that we have asked for years. Recently, a group of students from Phelps High School used their chance to brainstorm about a much-needed service, which resulted in several novel ideas that could benefit their communities for years to come.
Five seniors from Phelps — Caleb Dotson, Jeanna Fletcher, Jordan Blankenship, Mackensi Lester and Ryan Charles — competed in this year’s Entrepreneurial Coal Lands Redevelopment Program (ECLRP) regional competition by presenting a project that proposed building a hypothetical ambulance service on an abandoned mine site near Kimper.
Like the rest of our area, the Phelps and Kimper communities, as well as many surrounding smaller towns and areas, are facing the effects of a number of issues related to emergency medical response. The local provider for much of Pike County, Lifeguard, is facing a number of problems in being able to adequately respond to the area, not the least of which is a lack of qualified personnel.
The students and their families have experienced this problem personally, which gives them an extra reason to find a solution. In addition to these kids clearly being bright and capable, they are young people who are paying attention to the needs of their communities and not falling into the trap of believing that there's nothing they can do about them.
These kids and our future generations are going to help dig us out of the holes into which we've found ourselves. Too often, old ideas from the same thinkers have been the only place to which we’ve turned as we’ve attempted to chart Appalachia’s new future.
These students at Phelps can provide an example of how we build a new future for our communities — by listening to the youth, those with new ideas.
On a more practical level, it’s definitely worth it for our elected and appointed leaders who have a say in the matter to take the Phelps’ students’ recommendations to heart. Each day that goes by with the Phelps and Kimper communities underserved by ambulance services is another day that could cost someone their life. Unfortunately, this is also the truth across the county and throughout our region in many cases.
The fact that the idea came from young people should definitely not be a reason for dismissal. Instead, it should be a call to look at it more closely. Nothing the older folks have proposed for this problem has worked yet, new thought processes and new ideas may be just what the doctor ordered to resolve this ongoing and growing issue.
We congratulate these young people on their first-place award in the ECLRP competition and thank them for being willing to stand up and speak about an issue that impacts them and their community daily.
The question that stands now is, do we have the courage to listen and to act on their ideas?
