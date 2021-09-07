This coming Saturday will mark an anniversary that few want to remember, but all must.
Saturday is Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary since terrorists turned commercial jets into missiles by flying them into the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon, as well as another target in Washington D.C. (believed to be either the White House or Capitol Building) which was not reached due to the brave final actions of some of one airplane’s passengers.
Directly stemming from that attack, 2,996 people died, and more than 25,000 were injured.
The impacts of that day reverberated through history, and it can rightly be said that thousands more died as a result of 9/11, including those who died in the wars which came after — in Iraq and Afghanistan — as well as those who died of health problems after having responded to the attacks, among others.
Sept. 11, 2001, was a horrific day. It was a day where it seemed that the pain would not let up and the mourning was just beginning. It was a day, perhaps the first day in the history of the United States, that the entire populace was reminded that we are just as subject to possibly being attacked on our own soil as any other nation and that we are vulnerable.
Post World War II, it was nearly unimaginable that an attack could occur on the U.S. mainland. Our false sense of security, however, shattered on that day, as we watched as men who had nothing but death and destruction on their minds and martyrdom as their goal brought to a halt the mightiest nation on earth.
However, for those who can remember that day, it’s also possible to remember something else — the days after 9/11. While we watched with horror as the death toll climbed, we saw something else occur on the ground — people stepped up.
Faced with the reality that our borders were not some magical wall keeping those who wished us harm out, we realized that, at the end of the day, all we had was each other. This had always been true and has remained so, but in those days, we realized it.
Local charity organizations saw their coffers fill up, blood banks were, for the first time, not forced to beg people to give and we let first responders know exactly what they meant to us, that we could not and cannot do it without them.
From Times Square to Main Street, U.S.A., that feeling of true patriotism, not just the idea that our nation was “the best,” but that we each had a role to play in the betterment of our situation and that we do better together than separate, came to dominate our national discourse.
In the ensuing 20 years, we’ve clearly lost that as the dominant operating principle. Instead, division and fear have, in many ways, become the main principles of this nation, especially in recent years.
For those of us who remember those days after 9/11, this is especially disheartening, because we know we can be better, we can do more, we can be a stronger nation when we stand up beside each other and do the right thing.
The terrorists hoped to crush our spirit, to make us incapable of taking care of each other. They failed. Instead, it took us doing it to ourselves over the ensuing decades to fall directly into the trap they hoped to lay on that September day.
We can turn back. We can go back to Sept. 12 and after, and we shouldn’t wait for tragedy to force it. In those days, the best of this nation came to the surface. It’s still there, let’s prioritize bringing it out, as a tribute to those we lost and also a method of becoming what we can be.