Fair warning for sometimes readers — I’m going to talk about Christianity this week. It’s Holy Week, and it’s something that’s heavily on my mind. But, as I believe the words of the Bible and the teachings of the church have a great bearing on our world, I think if you hang in there, you’ll see there’s a greater message.
During Holy Week, Christians recognize and memorialize the events which led up to the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ and also, on Sunday, we celebrate His resurrection. While we don’t have, from the Bible, a lot of details about Jesus’ life, the gospels do heavily talk about what went on during this week.
One story from this time period which will be recounted this week is recorded in all four gospels. That story is the exchange between Jesus and the governor Pontius Pilate.
John records the exchange in the following way:
Pilate asks Jesus if He is a king, to which Jesus responds, “You say correctly that I am a king. For this purpose I have been born, and for this I have come into the world: To testify to the truth. Everyone who is of the truth listens to My voice.”
Pilate’s response is one that would not be unlike a response given in our modern world. He does not refute Jesus. He does not accept Jesus’ claim to be the very definition of truth. Pilate simply responds, “What is truth?”
And therein lies the connection with our modern world: “What is truth?” However, the response may be in today’s world, “Well, your truth is not my truth.” Or perhaps the response would be, “You can’t force your truth on me.”
Regardless of how it’s worded — it means the same thing. Pilate is admitting that he would rather, when confronted with a truth that can only truly be responded to with either a denial or an acknowledgement, take neither route.
How much of the division and strife in our world can be drawn back to the fact that we can no longer agree on what truth is — or in many cases that there is a truth at all? I’m not saying everyone has to believe the same thing, but what I am saying is that, if we fail to agree on some fundamental truths and assume that “your truth is your truth and mine is mine,” is a valid way of dealing with serious questions, we will never be able to come to a solution to some of our most vexing problem.
Holy Week is a good time to reflect on matters of truth. As we weave through the story of Christ’s final week, leading up to His crucifixion and resurrection, we are led to the same place as Pilate — presented with a choice: Either Jesus Christ is who He says He is or He isn’t. There’s no gray area in the problem presented to Pilate and — I would argue — us.
And, in many ways, our world has forgotten that there is no gray area in some questions and that our failure to answer is an answer in and of itself. It’s just an answer that results in chaos and division.
I pray that, during this week, even if you don’t believe as I do, that you will take some time to reflect on truth and its necessity in our world, because some of the greatest crimes of humanity — such as that committed by Pilate — are committed in the lack of commitment to truth.