Not many people can fill the shoes of a legend. Far fewer wind up more admired than the legend they replaced.
Joe B. Hall was never allowed to be comfortable in the shoes he filled. But few Kentuckians, including the guy he replaced, are as admired as the gentleman from Cynthiana who passed away last Saturday.
Joe B replaced Adolph Rupp, then the winningest coach in college basketball history, in 1972. Kentucky hadn't won a national championship since the year I was born, 1958. Although Rupp hadn't won one in 14 years, most everyone expected Joe B. to win it all from day one.
And he got a lot of grief when he didn't. He got a lot of grief for the teams he put on the floor, too. They were talented but they looked a little different from Rupp's teams.
Coach Hall had been Rupp's primary recruiter since joining the staff in 1965. He convinced Dan Issel, Mikes Casey and Pratt and Jim Andrews to come to Kentucky, among other notables. When Rupp finally integrated the team with an African American player, it was Joe B who talked Tom Payne into becoming a Wildcat.
Rupp had never even seen him play.
After becoming head coach, Joe B Hall hired the first African American assistant coach at Kentucky, Leonard Hamilton, now long time head coach at Florida State. Hamilton became lead recruiter for the Wildcats and lured Jack Givens, who would lead the team to its first NCAA Championship in 20 years and Joe B Hall's one and only in 1978.
Ironically, the most popular Joe B that year in Lexington was a dark, smoky pizza parlor near campus. The Joe B that integrated the University of Basketball program and put together one of the more dominant teams in NCAA history was ridiculed, was mocked and was possibly the most miserable person in the state.
Joe B Hall was the last coach to lose to John Wooden in the 1975 NCAA Championship game. When asked who should replace that legendary coach, Hall quipped "They should hire me. No reason to ruin two people's lives."
Coach Hall hung on at Kentucky until 1985. He got close to a couple more championships, but bad luck and poor shooting sunk him each time. It seemed he announced his resignation with more joy than anyone who had ever left a job.
Unlike his predecessor, Joe B Hall never publicly second guessed or criticized subsequent coaches. If anyone understood the pressures of sitting in the coach's seat at UK, it was him.
When he retired from coaching, he joined the rest of us as just a fan. Just another of the most dedicated, best traveled, and without doubt, most deranged fan base in college basketball.
As the years and coaches passed in Lexington, there has been a constant presence in that fan. His smile, humor and grace touched most of our hearts. He earned our admiration long before we gave it, but never reflected anything but gratitude.
Joe B Hall is the only person to win national basketball championships at one school as both player and as coach. There has never been a Wildcat like him and likely won't be again.