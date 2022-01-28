If you were expecting a juicy election season this spring you may be sorely disappointed. The filing deadline came and went and very few people stepped up to the challenge. I applaud all who did for having the guts to open themselves and their families to the political attacks that are the norm in politics.
A few weeks ago, I penned that the voters would have a yearlong gift when the filing deadline came — the gift being the political attacks that become public, most of which are useless and childish.
The gift we got was not very big nor was it very juicy. However, I suspect we may be entertained. So far, the only drama was the early withdraw of the current PVA, while his former prodigy, who recently retired tossed his hat into the mix.
Lonnie Osborne, who has been the PVA for Pike County for may years, withdrew his name on January 25. Kevin Auton who retired from that office in December, and who worked there for many years filed for that position just before the deadline. In addition, newcomer, but no stranger to politics, Cullen Hall added his name to the ballot. Both Auton and Hall filed as Democrats and since there are no Republican challengers, that office will be decided in the primary.
I can’t see that race getting too bad. I mean let’s face it; the person who says they will not actively reassess all property in the county will get elected to the position. No one wants their property re-evaluated; that usually results in higher taxes.
If you look at your vehicle tax that will increase exponentially this year, it’s because there are formulas used within the industry to calculate the value of your car. NADA and JD Powers are some of the experts putting a price tag on your car. So naturally, because it’s easy and the state needs money, the governor’s office mandated to all clerks that vehicles will be valuated on the new COVID formula which has driven the price of used vehicles up drastically, resulting in higher taxes.
There is no real universal valuation calculator for property, so it’s up to the county PVA’s to do so. And the person in that position most likely will not come out to say they will re-evaluate every property to ensure everyone pays their fair share. So we will see how that plays out.
All the county’s five judges are unchallenged, so Keith Hall, Robert Wright, Eddy Coleman, Tommy May and Kent Varney will retain their benches and robes for another term. That’s a solid group of people.
The judge-executive position has two candidates, incumbent Ray Jones and newcomer Prentis Adkins. I wouldn’t want that job for anything.
Sheriff Scott has two challengers — Justin Little and Keith Justice. That should be interesting in the general as the challengers are both Republican and Scott is Democrat, so I don’t expect any real issues until the fall.
Incumbent Rhonda Taylor, a Democrat, has two Republican challengers — Darrell Pugh and Sammy Wilson for the county clerk’s job. Now that race has the potential to get interesting but, again, not until the fall.
The fall will be interesting for the county attorney race. Another newcomer, Paul Howard Jr. is challenging incumbent Kevin Keene. Keene is not only the current county attorney but also works in Judge-Executive Jones’ private law office.
There are three people running for coroner. All three are new, so no matter what happens, we will have a new coroner, but not until the fall. Democrats Zeb Hampton and Kevin Hall will face off in the primary and that winner will face off against Republican Brenda Johnson in the general.
There are 14 candidates running for three county commissioner races. Either way all three seats will not be decided until the fall.
Jailer Brian Morris is uncontested, so he will ”serve “ another term — pun intended.
The City of Pikeville has all four commissioners who refiled plus one challenger. Joel Thornbury tossed his hat into the ring alongside incumbents, Bob Shurtleff, Steve Hartsock, Pat McNamee and Alison Powers. There are five candidates running for four positions. This race should be civil., most of those people don’t get to excited. Mayor Carter is unchallenged so he serves again, lucky him.
There will also be other races affecting the county that we will be watching, including all state representatives. If you don’t know some of these candidates, you will be introduced to them soon as we will offer profiles about them to you so the voters can make informed decisions.
Good luck to you all and let the games begin.
Thanks for reading the News-Express.