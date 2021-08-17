We, like probably nearly everyone else, were looking forward to the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year representing a return to normal after the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years were so heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
We, like all those others, however, are also standing in disappointment, as the school year looks to be off to a rocky start after hundreds of quarantines across the commonwealth forced the hands of both Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Board of Education to institute a mask mandate requiring all people inside schools to wear a mask.
Whether this was the right thing to do remains to be seen. But we will say this — we’ll just have to agree to disagree with those who believe that risking children’s lives is worth making a political point. Regardless of that, there are many levels on which these decisions about how we respond to the ongoing pandemic are being made.
Some decisions come down from the federal level, such as from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Others come from the state level and still others come from the local level.
Regardless of the level at which these decisions are being made, we would expect that civility would be the rule, but that’s not totally been the case.
Part of the problem is that the politicization of a public health issue but also the seizing upon this issue by those who are seeking to further their own causes on all “sides” of the matter — whether that be gaining money from the issue, coupling it with unconnected issues or furthering a political career by virtue signaling to the loudest voices in the room.
We can’t imagine anyone would want kids to have to wear masks again in schools, but with a few notable exceptions, most families have simply gone along with this, knowing that, aside from the vaccinations which are available only to those 12 and above, this is the best way we can protect each other, short of going back to virtual learning.
The Pike County Schools District, according to Superintendent Reed Adkins offered students who protested the move last week options, including virtual learning, saying he appreciated their making their protest peaceful. As Adkins said, it’s fine that people disagree with the mandates but the district will follow the guidelines set forth by the state.
It’s the best chance we’ve got right now to stem the rising tide of COVID-19 in our community.