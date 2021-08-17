Pikeville, KY (41501)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low around 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low around 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible.