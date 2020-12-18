It seems after years of a property stalemate, the library board may finally be able to do the right thing.
The chairman of the library board in Pike County, who has lived outside of Pike County for many years, has stalled growth in this community by not working with the University of Pikeville. The university needs a bigger library and has been trying desperately to work with the library board to purchase the other half of the building they currently own, which is owned by the library. Since the library built their new $10 million facility a few years ago that is five miles away in the high rent district, you would think the library board would be willing to work with the university to help them expand.
For decades, the Pikeville library served the people of the community, as most libraries do, at the downtown location. There is a tremendous need for libraries, especially now that Wi-Fi is limited in most parts of the county.
When the library built their new facility, there was hope that they would work with the university, but that door was shut faster than a nun slams the cover on Chaucer’s “The Canterbury Tales.”
The university agreed to allow the downtown residents who are library members to use the university library as part of the original deal. But talks stalled and went nowhere because the library wanted way more than the property is worth, which seems quite greedy since they are sitting on a pile of cash.
Since the university expanded its undergrad curriculum and now has the business school, the optometry school and the osteopathic school, they desperately need a great library to fulfill a tremendous need.
It seems that the chairman’s term was up for renewal recently and Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones decided to not renew his appointment. Which is the right thing to do. You would think a person on a board in Pike County should be required to live in Pike County, but for years that hasn’t been the case.
Jones clearly knows the value of the library to the university and the previous issues, and since he had the ability, he made the right decision. Now, it's up to the board to appoint the next chairman who will do the right thing and enter into agreement with the university to sell that part of the building to the university.
The university has been nice in my opinion. Since the board chose to not be good community partners, the university should have frozen the library out from using any part of the building or property that the library doesn’t own. The university should have reduced the parking spaces. They should have not allowed anyone from the library to use any of the university’s part of the building including bathrooms, kitchens or meeting rooms. But because the university is built on solid Christian principles, they did the right thing.
Good things come to those who wait and hopefully in this case, the university will be rewarded with the acquisition of the library so they can continue to grow. Let’s hope this is an early gift to the university and the community as a whole that keeps on giving.
