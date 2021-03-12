I’m not a conspiracy theorist. But I do think that the government is surreptitiously trying to eliminate our Second Amendment.
When I refer to the royal scam, I’m not talking about the royals who fled their country, moved into a mansion in California and then told the billionaire talk show host Oprah how miserable their private life was.
I don’t know what they expected. The royal monarchy has protocol and when you marry into that family you have to take on the baggage. Royal dirt should be handled within the castle and not with Oprah. The racism, the lack of money and not naming Archie as a royal, all that needs to be dealt with across the pond. We, in America, have enough drama and don’t need theirs.
But that’s not what I want to talk about.
The royal scam that we are experiencing is part of a bigger senseless issue. We needed more vaccines and voila, President Biden hooks up with Johnson& Johnson to get hundreds of millions of doses ready. There will be a surplus by the end of the year.
We needed money so, voila, Congress passes a bill to make more money and introduce another $1.9 trillion stimulus package. Pretty soon currency will be worthless and we will be wondering why we didn’t buy Bitcoin years ago.
It amazes me how when this country needs things that fit an agenda, we manage to make things appear, like money and vaccines. However, when a non-agenda item is needed there is no relief.
The Second Amendment calls for the right to bear arms. This allows Americans the freedom to protect themselves, hunt and heaven forbid, shoot for fun. But thanks to a few unstable people, the good law-abiding gun owners are being compromised.
For many years the Democrats have threatened to take away guns. Bans are already in place on certain weapons and magazine clips. The term assault weapon is readily tossed around like there is only one type of weapon that can be used to assault. The AR-15 has taken a lot of heat lately, because it’s an assault weapon. My question is, aren’t all weapons assault weapons? Can't a baseball bat or a stapler be used as an assault weapon?
If you are a gun owner, since there are more than 350 million guns owned in America, at least the ones that are legal and registered, and that there are about 330 million people in American, one can assume that most people own a gun. If you are a gun owner, and have tried to buy ammunition lately, you may have noticed a shortage in ammunition. What little ammunition that is left is commanding the highest prices ever seen.
So the question is, if the government can make money and vaccines readily available, why can’t they offer aid to manufacture ammunition? Are they using back-door tactics to eliminate the use of firearms? What good is a gun, if you have no ammunition?
The last stimulus package has some good things in it. But there is very little set aside to manufacture anything in this country. Every car dealer I know says they can’t get new inventory. Why is there no money to ramp up auto manufacturing? I bet if they all switched to electric cars this year, there would be money for that.
The working poor need all the help they can get. $1400 is a shot in the arm but there is no long-term relief. Our government once again hastily approved a bill without considering the long-term effects. Every lawmaker should run a company before being elected. Politicians have no clue.
Fortunately there is $17 billion set aside for veterans programs. which is a drop in the bucket. Let see how the government wastes that money.
Our royal scam is in D.C.
Thanks for reading the News-Express.
