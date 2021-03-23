I’ve said for a long time that, if the Sierra Club and others had wanted to end the country’s reliance on coal much sooner, then their action should have started on the ground, establishing new opportunities for the men and women employed in the coal industry.
As it is, that seems to have been an afterthought, as if the idea that their mission to lessen the nation’s reliance on fossil fuels would have no human impact on areas such as ours never entered their minds.
But human impact there has been. Since the administration of President Barack Obama began legislating by rulemaking through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, our area has lost thousands of jobs.
That has had a ripple effect, as people have moved from the area, businesses connected to and which benefitted from the industry have cut back or folded and an entire area, which, admittedly, should have seen the writing on the wall, now scrambles to rebuild an economy from the ground-up.
Recently, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the Utility Workers Union of America, which represents another sector of the industry — those who produce energy from the raw resources — came forward asking that “companies and policymakers will take a holistic look at what a move to a less carbon-intensive electricity means for workers.”
One group, S&P reports, has estimated that while “millions of jobs” are expected to be created through the clean energy transition. However, that same group has estimated that, between 2021 and 2030, the fossil fuel sector contraction “needed to achieve a clean energy transition will require an average displacement of 12,000 workers in the coal industry per year.” At the same time, the group estimates, about 34,000 workers in the oil and gas industry will be displaced each year between 2031 and 2050.
Translation: It ain’t over yet.
Decades ago, I spent a brief period of time working around coal mines here in Pike County. During that time, I worked alongside some fairly amazing people.
Each shift, they went into work conditions that most of us can scarcely imagine, deep into a mountain, often miles from the surface and, as a consequence, fresh air.
A lot of people have an understanding that coal mining is truly back-breaking labor, but few truly understand just how physically demanding it is. Also, those who do understand that difficult physical labor is involved don’t often understand the technical know-how and ingenuity that was required each day to keep the coal flowing. There are basic practices and tools, equipment such as continuous miners, but nothing was basic on a shift in a coal mine. Every day presented new challenges and new dangers.
Also, a correctly-run modern underground coal mine is a masterpiece of engineering and technology, requiring an understanding of multiple disciplines.
All of this, mind you, takes place under the watchful eye of government regulators who are focused on both safety and environmental compliance and who might show up at a job site to do a full inspection at literally any time.
After having seen all this in operation, you’ll have to forgive me if I have little patience for those who disrespect those who work in or who have worked in the coal industry — after all, those who did so often sacrificed their bodies and, in some cases their lives, to build this nation.
And one thing I understand after my experience there is that these people deserve better. They deserve to be treated like professionals, not expected to simply start over at ground zero with absolutely no prospects or promise of a future.
The federal government regulated them out of a job — both actually and also through driving economic changes that made coal less viable — and did so with no consideration of the costs to the workers or the communities in which they lived.
These are incredibly capable, dedicated and innovative workers who can take on a multitude of challenges and who could be an asset to numerous industries, some of which haven’t even come into existence yet.
All this should have been considered prior to the industry’s decimation, but it wasn’t. The people of Appalachia, as is often the case, were an afterthought. And lest someone thing this is simply a political issue, leaving Obama and the Democrats solely to blame, keep in mind that the roots of all this were planted and cultivated in the administration of Republican President George W. Bush. And, further, despite his promises of coal jobs coming back, President Donald Trump’s administration did exactly nothing to reverse or even slow the regulated strangulation of an industry that has occurred without regard to the people of this region.
So, yes, I believe the people of this region are owed better. I believe that we must hold President Joe Biden’s feet to the fire on his promises to bring new energy jobs to the region. I believe that one of the best tools for a sustainable Appalachian economy is helping to invest in the businesses and industries already located here or investing in the people who are proposing new businesses and industries from within.
And I believe in the fact that this nation owes the men and women who worked in the coal industry an opportunity to show exactly what we here in Appalachia have always known — that it wasn’t the coal that was the best thing we had going for us, it was our people.
