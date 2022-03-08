Since I’ve gone through a long process of attempting to “tame” my Facebook feed, I mainly only see content that is interesting to me or which edifies and inspires me in some way.
Such is the case with one person who I follow — Rabbi Victor Urecki of B’nai Jacob Synagogue in Charleston, West Virginia.
Rabbi Urecki often posts messages that are insightful, especially as connected to the Scriptures, and also educational on several different levels. Recently, he posted thoughts on the week’s Torah Portion which focused on the accounting Moses gave for the building of the Tabernacle which is recorded in the book of Exodus.
You know, it’s one of those sections through which we typically breeze when reading through the scriptures. I mean, it’s just an inventory of all the material collected for the Tabernacle and the objects held within, as well as how each donation was used.
Rabbi Urecki points out that the collected teachings of the early religious leaders — the Midrash — recounts a story focused on this passage which tells of Moses walking past people during the construction of the tabernacle and hearing them talk about him. These people were grumbling and essentially accusing Moses of taking from the donations for the tabernacle for his own ends, leading Moses to tell the people he would give an account once the work was complete. And he did.
Rabbi Urecki points out that Moses did not have to give this account, as there was no evidence of him actually taking the money and that he was the trusted servant of God. But he did it because he was in a position of authority and as such, had a responsibility to the people who trusted him.
“But Russ,” you may say. “What does this have to do with me?” Plenty.
Those who are placed in a public trust or in a position of leadership do indeed owe much to those they serve. This is true of any government official, civic or nonprofit organization leader or religious leader, such as a pastor. Transparency is often not required, but where transparency is thwarted, there’s often a deeper issue at play.
The money collected for support of government services or for the work of charity or faith is given with the intent that it be used for those purposes. If it is not, a violation of trust has occurred.
Those in a leadership position who refuse to disclose, in full, how the donations they receive or how the taxes they collect are spent, are putting up a red flag about their leadership. Not every instance of this points to malfeasance, or intentional bad acts. Sometimes it’s a matter of covering up incompetence or misfeasance. Regardless, if you’re not able to obtain a full accounting for your tax dollars or your donations, you can almost be assured something’s wrong. It’s likely that leader has either done something or allowed something to happen that you would likely not agree with.
As someone who often works directly with government transparency, we often work with agencies and organizations which are wide open. We need only ask and they provide. Sometimes, however, and increasingly so, it is difficult with some agencies to get records and other information accounting for the spending of tax dollars. Often, where we find trouble confirming how money is being spent, we find deeper issues at work.
Again, it’s a red flag.
Accountability is important in these types of relationships. It’s not about money. It’s about trust. If that type of accountability is good enough for Moses, it’s good enough for those we choose to lead us. And it’s high time we as a people started demanding more of those in charge.