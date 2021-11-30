I grew up as a student in the Pikeville Independent Schools District, where football playoff season was an inevitability.
Now, the Panthers didn’t always make it to the big dance, but we, as a community lived off a high of a back-to-back-to-back run of state championships that began in 1987 and forever cemented Pikeville High School’s reputation as a “football school.”
Sure, Pikeville has been known over the years, and rightfully so, for excellence in other athletic and academic pursuits, but football was always king when I was a student there. I mean, legendary coach Hillard Howard was my vice principal.
I can remember Coach Howard as never being above joking around with or being willing to talk with a student, but heaven help you if you ended up on his wrong side. I’d imagine playing for him — something I never did — taught you that being on Hillard Howard’s bad side was not a good thing.
I can still remember the names mentioned of some of the greatest players, especially during that championship run in the ‘80s.
However, I have to be honest. I never imagined I’d be sitting amongst some of those legends as my son plays alongside their sons on a Pikeville team, coached by one of those legendary Pikeville players — Chris McNamee, that is headed back to vie for the team’s sixth state championship.
Here I am, though, a football dad, watching my son, Aidan, head toward what is definitely his first, but I hope not his last, state championship game as a member of the Pikeville High School football team.
Pikeville will be joined in Lexington this weekend by two other teams — Pike County rivals Belfry, who will be vying for the 3A title against Paducah Tilghman on Saturday; and Johnson Central, who will attempt to take the 4A title over Boyle County in the late game Friday.
I remember the pride we had in 2019 when the first four classes were dominated by teams with 606 in their area codes.
Pride’s always been a thing surrounding football in Eastern Kentucky. I can still remember being blown away, at least as blown away as a 10-year-old can get, when People Magazine did a feature on Pikeville and its football success in 1988, as the Panthers marched toward state championship number two in a row. One has to wonder if they were kicking themselves when, a year later, the Panthers notched up the third state championship in a row, beating Trigg County 20-7. What a story that had become then.
Just like in Johnson County and in the communities along the Tug River, pride is definitely a part of football. Some people would say, “Why? It’s only football.”
Well, I’d argue it’s more than just a game. When my son and his teammates go on to their lives beyond Pikeville High School — if those lives include plans outside the area, they will automatically be judged based on their accents, hometown and other aspects of their personalities beyond their control.
In fact, it’s an easy argument that some of those harshest judgments won’t necessarily be handed down outside the state but in areas like the golden triangle — Lexington, Louisvile, northern Kentucky.
In fact, you don’t have to go very far back in the past to see this. In 2019, prior to Johnson Central taking on Boyle County in the state championship, video emerged from a pep rally in which a Boyle County school official made comments about Johnson countians living in “hollers” and not being able to “count to 100.”
Yeah, they don’t think much of us outside the area. A state football championship won’t change that. But, it’s certainly fun to watch the look of shock on their face when the “holler boys” punch them in the throat and march back across the Winchester Wall with their state championship trophies.
And I know that, for my son and his teammates, as well as the rest of the players who will get on the Mountain Parkway later this week in search of football glory, this is one of the times they will look back on and draw from for strength, the times when they defied expectations, when they performed on the statewide stage and (hopefully) emerged victorious.
If they should fall short, I pray that they hold their heads up high and keep their sights on the future, whatever that may be for each of them. And I hope that future is just a little stronger either way because of their sacrifice, their work and their dedication.
All that aside, however, I must reveal my true colors and say this: GO PANTHERS!!!!!