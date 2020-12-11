With all the crap we are enduring in 2020, there are a few bright spots.
In 2020, we have seen increases in suicides, although we would never know because they are not recorded as suicides. We see increases in robberies, drug abuse by addicts and people who claim to be healthcare providers allegedly bilking the government out of millions. We see in increases in child abuse and domestic violence. But that’s not what I want to talk about today.
While not all news is good, there are good things happening.
Today it’s about good things.
The Pikeville Rotary Club started what was supposed to be a small campaign to deliver goods to residents in all of Pike County’s nursing homes. There are about 400 residents in all the facilities. The club’s goal was to raise about $2,000, so that each resident would get a small treat bag filled with some goodies. The members of the club would deliver the bags to each of the homes and have them safely distributed to each resident in every home while the members sang Christmas carols.
Apparently, the Christmas spirit hit a bunch of people and the donations came pouring in so that the club could make large treat bags for each resident. The generosity of the clubs’ members, along with that of companies like Food City and Synterra, has made this campaign a bigger success than ever imagined. Thanks to Eva Hinkle, Karen Prater and Gerrie Clark for all their effort to make this happen. Let’s hope they can sing as well as they can organize this event.
Shirley Blackburn once again said that God has touched her heart. Her efforts with the Coats For Kids program had more than 3,000 new coats donated so that she and her group of elves can distribute coats to people who are in need.
Local law enforcement officers are out not only fighting crime, but they are shopping for underprivileged children. The Pike County Sheriff, Pikeville Police Department and KSP have each had their annual drives to buy toys and deliver to kids in the area. According to my crack research, donations from people and businesses in the community have enabled law enforcement to make the holidays a great time for many families.
Local lawyer Charles Baird and his wife Kitty, made a donation to the county to provide landscaping at the Judicial Center for the county. The Bairds are very community minded and they want to make their town look nice.
On the topic of sprucing up things, Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones and the Pike County Fiscal Court awarded bids to two different contractors to clean up illegal dumps. Not only are the dumps an eyesore, they are a hazard and illegal. It’s sad that our tax dollars need to go to people who are slobs and illegal dumpers, but thanks to Jones and the court for making this happen.
Pikeville city commissioners approved a measure to move forward with constructing a bike pathway in the city limits. This is yet another quality of life feature that attracts businesses to want to be associated with a first class city.
And of course, you can’t think about people doing great things without mentioning Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass of Pikeville Medical Center and Tammy Riley, director of the health department. Those two have worked tirelessly to ensure the safety of the people in this community. We are blessed to have these two and their entire team of heroes working to keep us safe.
With the outpouring of volunteers and donations to help others, this community proved that there truly is some good in 2020.
Thanks for reading the News Express and stay safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.