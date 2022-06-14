The WestCare Perry A. Cline Emergency Shelter in Pikeville stays packed — unfortunately.
The shelter serves a variety of clients, but most share the common thread that, for some reason, they have lost their housing, leaving them with few options other than the streets.
In the past, homelessness has often been referred to in our area as an unseen problem, since close-knit families and extended families in our region meant that, although there were people who were considered “homeless,” those same people could often find space on a relative’s couch, even if for a short time.
That problem still exists, but as time has gone on, the problem with the more visible form of homelessness has grown.
Homelessness is not a monolithic issue — it has numerous different causes and impacts. As such, it’s also not a problem that has one single fix.
That’s what makes programs like the WestCare Emergency Shelter so important. It cannot fix the problem of homelessness, but it can provide a landing pad for those who have found themselves with no option, a place of respite, or even a place of support to find an individual solution or series of solutions.
Recently, the News-Express went to the facility located on Bypass Road in Pikeville and took a look at some of the challenges the organization faces, especially with repairs and renovations needed to the aging facility. It’s getting bad.
We know homelessness is a “hidden” problem — one we typically don’t want to acknowledge. But it’s real and families are impacted by it every day.
That being said, it’s time we as a community and all stakeholders take seriously the needs of this facility.
As with homelessness itself, it’s important to acknowledge that there’s no “one-size-fits-all” approach that will solve the problems.
And it’s definitely not a problem that can be fixed by one party or one individual.
In order to ensure the continued survival of the homeless shelter, we need everyone to step up.
We need the emergency shelter’s parent company — WestCare — to step up and contribute to not only ensure the shelter’s operation, but also to help fund its renewal.
We need federal, state and local agencies to step up and contribute directly to helping the facility thrive, through both direct contributions and through assistance in finding and applying for grants and other funding sources.
We need private individuals and businesses with a propensity toward contributing to charity to take a look at assisting the emergency shelter, through either direct financial or volunteer means.
Homelessness is a problem that thrives in darkness. The more it can be hidden or pushed out of our view, the more damage it can do to individuals and to our communities as a whole.
The WestCare Perry A. Cline Emergency Shelter is a vital resource in helping families and individuals move into a better future.
Isn’t that worth the effort? Start today and find out how you can help. Contact the shelter at, (606) 432-9442, today and get started doing your part.