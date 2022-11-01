Voting has already started for the general election that occurs one week from today.
Maybe you have already voted. If you have, you are to be commended. If you have not yet voted, then make plans to do so. Several options still exist to make it easier, mainly the early absentee voting. I still prefer to vote in person on election day. Many of the changes of late do not make elections better. Drop boxes and other such gimmicks increase potential for problems and for fraud. Personally, I am not even a big fan of early voting. I would prefer that we conduct elections so that as many in-person voters as possible go vote on one day. Working to make absentee ballot voting easier should be the goal, as long as it is secure. An October Surprise can happen that changes your mind, but you cannot change if you have already voted.
From U.S. Senate races to constable, Pike County has lots of choices for a change. I think some will be very competitive, some will not be, and some never were. That is the beauty of elections. They do not give the offices away and it is why we have elections.
It appears that Charles Booker, challenger to Sen. Rand Paul, believes there are votes to be had in East Kentucky. He has campaigned often here, but I do not think his speaking of late to drag queens in the city park will widen his voter appeal. Vegas oddsmakers agree, with current Vegas odds heavily favoring Sen. Paul. This is reflected in recent polling results as well.
At the local level, races to watch in Pike County are the county attorney’s race and the state representative races, with challengers working to unseat incumbents Angie Hatton and Ashley Tackett. Judging from signs in yards interest in these state representative races is mediocre at best, unlike the race for county attorney, which is a hotter race between Paul Howard Jr. and Kevin Keene. Another race to watch that may spell upset is a couple of the county commissioner races in districts one and two, where Ronald Scott and Clinard “Bubby” Adkins are challenging Ronnie Robertson and Jason Tackett. Sources tell me that Scott has made big inroads and Robinson is vulnerable, while Adkins is gaining ground quickly on Tackett in key areas.
With Amendment Two, the pro-life amendment, attracting more interest than other races, this will drive turnout for both sides of the abortion debate and impact other races.
It seems that every election cycle leads someone to say, “this is the most important election in our lifetime”. I usually dismiss such hyperbole; however, I do believe that, just as with the 2020 election, this election is happening at a critical crossroads for not only our country but for the world. There is a foreboding in the world from the fact that our country and our allies are facing an existential threat from both China and Russia. What looms for us could spell disaster on many levels if we do not pull together and put this country first and elect leaders who understand our country comes first.
Next Tuesday, go vote for those with maturity and good sense. Our country’s future depends on it.