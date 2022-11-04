Next week, we will be challenged with making choices on who our leaders will be for the next two or four years. We will also have a choice on two amendments; one asks voters if the governor should have his power reduced and the other is the abortion issue. Regardless how you feel, you should get out and vote.
The amendments should increase the voter turnout, which should be good for all. Amendment 1 asks voters if the legislature can add time or sessions without the approval of the governor. Apparently, during the COVID lockdown, people got hackled off because the governor shut down business.
Some lawmakers didn’t like that and want the ability to convene into session, at the expense of the taxpayers, and have the ability to override the governor without the governor’s approval. That amendment could be dangerous. I won’t express my opinion because I don’t want to sway your vote. But I strongly encourage you to read the entire amendment before casting your vote.
Amendment 2 on the ballot is the part that deals with abortion. While I agree that the voters should be able to vote on issues, this particular issue is a hot button.
The way it reads now is if it’s approved the decision for the right to an abortion will be taken out of the courts’ hands and be put into the hands of the legislature. If the amendment is not approved, then the law stays exactly where it is and it will likely ultimately be up to the courts to decide if a woman can have an abortion.
If the courts remain the authority on the issue they have to follow the law. However, if the legislature is responsible for making policy regarding the ability to have an abortion, then whatever the legislature decides becomes law.
Clear as mud?
If the abortion issue is left to the lawmakers to decide, then it’s our responsibility to elect officials who have the same values that we, the voters, have which is why it’s vitally important to know where each candidate stands on the issue.
Currently, there are measures that may protect the mother in case of a medical issue. However, there is no language that accounts for rape or incest. However you stand on the issue, make sure the candidates you choose has the same values.
If abortions are banned, women will still get them, either out-of-state or in a back alley further jeopardizing the health of the mother. Heroin, fentanyl and meth are illegal and you see how well that’s working. If abortions are legal with no limitations, the chance of aborting or killing a perfectly viable baby is very possible. And abortions may be funded with tax dollars, which is wrong.
In any case, taxpayers should not be on the hook for abortions — perhaps go after the father of the child. We need a better adoption process to make it easy for an unwanted, but perfectly healthy baby to be given to a loving and caring family.
If tax dollars are used, the money should go directly to the welfare of the child. All that makes sense and is the right thing to do.
