When I moved here 21 years ago, I was unsure how long my tenure would be. The deal was originally for a few years. Much to my delight and the dismay of others, 21 years later, I’m still here.
I had growing concerns back then about a lot of things. I had a young family and was very concerned about getting a good education for them, where they would go and of course, how to pay for college when we got to that point. I also never lived in a holler and had to adjust. My Yankee accent didn’t help much.
In 2000, this region was expanding. The city was growing and the medical facility started their quest to be a regional, quality medical provider. I can tell you first-hand that I’m thankful for Pikeville Medical Center. It seems like with my kids playing sports, we spent a lot of time in the emergency department and, over the years, it has progressed greatly, as have the other services they now provide. It’s a world-class facility that recruits the best people to take care of us.
I had a few doctors and nurses on speed dial due to my kids’ injuries. The local EMTs were readily available as well. When I was unable to attend a game, they would call and let me know that, although my child was out of the game, they were in good hands. That was very comforting.
My kids, in my opinion had great educations, but when it came to college, they wanted to experience life outside of this area. My daughter is flourishing and my son finished his undergrad. I understand the need to get away. I “went away” 40 years ago and never went back. Fortunately, my kids are much smarter than I.
Over the years, UPike has grown exponentially. In the last 21 years there has been more growth at UPike than in the previous 50. And from what I hear, more growth is coming.
When my son finished college, COVID was in full swing and there were no jobs. He came home to live with me and his mother and had that, “Now what the heck do I do with my life?” syndrome. Meanwhile he fell in love with a woman from Louisville who was in the same boat; finished with college and in need of a job.
He looked into a few areas and then discovered that UPike offered a master’s program in Business Administration. It was a perfect time for them to pursue a master’s and if they pushed, they could get a master’s in about 14 months, which they did. And when the pandemic was on the downswing, a better career would be available to him.
He investigated and spoke to Howard Roberts, dean of the business school and he told me that he and his girlfriend enrolled. I was thrilled.
The accelerated UPike master’s program enabled both of them to earn their post-secondary degree. That experience taught them how to approach life in the business world. They learned about business, finance, marketing, healthcare administration and many other aspects that they did not get in their undergrad studies.
They both received their master’s degrees, one in June the other in July of 2021. More than 20 years ago, I would have never imagined that UPike would have offered a master’s program. I’m thankful they do.
The two kids found good jobs where they are using their newly learned skilled learned from the UPike master’s program. They purchased a house and have the world ahead of them. I’m proud to say, with the exceptions of college tuition, he is off the Vanderbeck payroll. One down, one to go.
UPike is offering so much opportunity now for furthering one’s education that they are teaching young people how to compete and change the world. The growth plans they have for the future will only continue to broaden their educational opportunities to further enrich the lives of many people from this region and elsewhere who are destined to do great things.
Thanks for reading the News Express and if you want to contribute to the Vanderbeck scholarship fund, please feel free to do so.