A total of 21 people — 19 children and two adults — were killed in a school shooting in Uveldae, Texas on May 24. Their names are:
Nevaeh Alyssa Bravo
Jacklyn Jaylen Cazares
Makenna Lee Elrod
Jose Flores Jr.
Eliana 'Ellie' Garcia
Irma Garcia
Uziyah Garcia
Amerie Jo Garza
Jayce Luevanos
Xavier Lopez
Tess Marie Mata
Miranda Mathis
Eva Mireles
Alithia Ramirez
Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez
Maite Rodriguez
Lexi Rubio
Layla Salazar
Jailah Nicole Silguero
Eliahana Cruz Torres
Rojelio Torres
In the hours after the tragedy, I wrote a column that was originally going to appear in this space, but I decided against it.
In that column, I essentially argued that any legislative action we take in regards to these types of tragedies will simply be mitigation measures, and will not “stop” them from occurring. And I stand by that, but my voice isn’t the voice that needs to be saying that.
I have no answers for how we stop this from occurring. I have nothing to offer in that respect that can save a single child’s life.
The children killed in Uvalde were just like our kids. They likely were into many of the same hobbies and activities, did many of the same things and even likely had some of the same dreams.
On May 24, they went to school with no idea that their lives would be violently stolen from them. Their dreams and futures were ended in an instant by a sick individual driven by evil to a horrific end.
I know some people do not believe there is a spiritual reality to evil, but how someone can look at what happened at that school and not see that is beyond me.
I know the calls are for us to take action now to stop this from happening, but I don’t know how. I honestly don’t. If I did, I do whatever I could to make sure we kept even one more child from experiencing what those children did.
There will be a day when we will understand all this, when pain and suffering are behind us. Until that day, however, we must do what we can.
I pray, however, that we are seeing the beginning of the end of all this, because even one more precious, innocent life cut short is too much.
Lord, have mercy.