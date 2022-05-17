In every community, there are institutions and organizations that are vital, that help drive what’s going on there.
If they thrive, they lead the community in an upward direction. If they falter, the community also suffers.
The University of Pikeville is such an institution, for the entirety of the region, but especially for Pikeville and Pike County.
It hasn’t been that long ago that the future of the then-Pikeville College was uncertain due to an incredible number of factors and Paul Patton stepped up to volunteer his services as president.
Undoubtedly, up to that point, Pikeville College had been a vital part of the community, but it had grown as far as it could grow, lacking a really unified vision of what it was and what it could be. Patton and the board of trustees, as well as all those faculty and staff who stuck with the school through this period of turbulence, bought into the vision and transformed Pikeville College into the University of Pikeville.
While Pikeville College had focused on some much-needed degree programs, such as in education, nursing and osteopathic medicine, the University of Pikeville became a school encompassing so much more, including a MBA program, an optometry school and other programs focused on meeting community needs.
Since that transformation, some of the school’s already-existing programs have grown to accommodate more students and provide a more valuable education. The school’s athletic programs have also grown, expanded and become more well-known, drawing students from not just local schools, but from around the nation.
The university has become not just a greater part of the community due to its rapidly-expanding footprint, but also in what it means for educational opportunities for children here, not to mention its economic impact.
During the school’s recent commencement ceremonies, it was announced that the university, with the beginning point of a $25 million gift, is undertaking the process to establish a much-needed dental school in our community. There is a need for dentists locally and, while it’s unlikely that all these new dentists will stay in Central Appalachia, some will, and that will help make a difference in our community with one of our greatest ongoing health challenges.
It’s another example of UPike identifying community needs and expanding along those lines. Not only will students from outside the area benefit, but local students will be able to see a clearer pathway to their chosen career while staying close to home.
The university also announced the creation of “Bear Mountain” on a piece of property in the Cedar Creek area of Pikeville. The facility will provide homes for the university’s athletic programs and attract both potential students and visitors to our area as they follow their teams here.
This facility will also take pressure off the already-stretched-thin existing athletic facilities the university shares with Pikeville High School and provide another selling point for the university. While some may say this facility, because is not direct education spending, is not beneficial to students who don’t play sports, those people just haven’t been presented with the evidence of what athletics mean to not only student-athletes, but also the university as a whole.
The university’s athletic programs are meaningful, not just from an educational and entertainment perspective, but also for the school’s bottom line.
UPike’s growth is a positive for all of us, even those who don’t realize it. It’s amazing to see the school transform from what it was into what it is and what it will be, and we’re looking forward to what the university brings to our community in coming years — and beyond.