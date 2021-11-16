As a video gamer for much of my life, I recognize the early 2000s as a golden age for console gaming. It was a time at which the consoles (Xbox and Playstation 2, for example) were catching up with their PC competitors. Two games stick out in my mind from that era in that they represented a change in gaming. I played both Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (2003) and Fable (2004) on the original Xbox gaming system.
The interesting thing about these role playing games is that, while they weren’t the first to introduce this feature, they were the first to really give the player a choice to either go through the game as a “good” or “evil” character.
While this had always been a feature of pen-and-paper roleplaying games, there was a cost if you went dark — you instantly received the judgment of your fellow gamers.
With KOTR and Fable, which were single-player, you could really stretch out your “evil” chops and make choices that you would never make in real life. There’s something about a virtual world that inspires us to cruelty we would never commit if we were dealing with real lives, real people.
I was reminded of these games when I saw a story last week in the National Catholic Register riffing off Facebook’s recent announcement of “Meta” — the company’s frightening plan to essentially plug us all into a virtual world for our waking hours.
The Register story focused on Megan Fritts, a professor at St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota. As a part of Fritts’ course on ethics, the Register reported, she regularly teaches philosopher Robert Nozick’s “The Experience Machine,” which poses a simple question: “If you could be hooked-up to a machine that gave you simulated experiences of pleasure — or whatever other mental state you desired — would you prefer this ‘Experience Machine’ to real life?”
As the Register points out, when Nozick developed the thought experiment, the general consensus was that very few people would prefer the Cypher (Matrix reference) route — the machine over real life. Except that Fritts reported that, this year, she had results that shocked even her
“All but one student were immediately and unreservedly in favor of entering the [Experience] Machine for life,” Fritts Tweeted. “Never had that happen before, rather threw off my lesson plan!”
Maybe it’s leftover from the pandemic lockdowns, but you’ll have to forgive me if it gives me a bit of a shiver to consider nearly an entire classroom full of college kids ready to plug into the Matrix to escape reality. But, perhaps I shouldn’t be so surprised when I consider how much of our interaction occurs in online forums.
And, when I consider that, I have to also think back to manipulating the line between good and evil in Fable and KOTR. What made it easier, though not entirely comfortable, to do the wrong thing in those games was the fact that all the interactions were taking place one step removed from reality.
Kind of sound familiar? In fact, doesn’t that somewhat resemble our current political process, where we don’t even have to physically assault, or even meet with, an opponent to assassinate them? We just send a missive out across social media and end our opponent’s public persona or sometimes, we “cancel” them completely.
And, every now and then, we may feel a pang or a slight bit of guilt, but just for a second. After all, it’s not for real, not for “keeps,” is it?
Or is it?