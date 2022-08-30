On Aug. 27, my son had a soccer game in Hazard and, as I always prefer to do, I traveled to Whitesburg and got on Ky. 15 to get there.
I have always loved driving Ky. 15. In fact, it’s one of my favorite drives, next to taking U.S. 23 south to the Tri-cities area of Virginia and Tennessee. I’m the kind of person who prefers my drive to have something, anything along it. I have to be honest, I love and appreciate what the Mountain Parkway means to my region. Without it, we’d be in a tough position. At the same time, the drive makes me crazy unless I’m going to the Natural Bridge area (because that makes it worthwhile) because it’s just so — well, boring.
This trip was different, though. It was the first time I’ve been on that roadway since May and the first time since the flooding devastated many areas of our region late last month.
And the reminders of what’s happened are everywhere. Many residences along the highway still bear the marks of the disaster, with debris and the remnants of what’s been ripped out of the homes still awaiting pickup. The high water mark is visible along the highway, as well.
Although I “know” what’s happened and we’ve been reporting on it since day one, just seeing what reminders remain nearly a month to the day later really made me realize just how widespread and devastating the flooding was.
I know that what lies along U.S. 119 to Whitesburg then along Ky. 15 is just a very small part of the damage, but, as I said, I’m very familiar with the drive and the landmarks along it, so the differences were obvious.
I was left with a deep sense of sadness, a renewed sense of mourning for our people and what we’ve lost
What really hit home for me is that, with all the transformational events I’ve experienced throughout my life, this is one of those that will truly leave a mark on Eastern Kentucky.
Even after all the cleanup is performed and things are brought back to a semblance of normal, our region and our people will never be the same. There will be numerous changes that will be occurring in coming days, weeks and months.
Some will be good. Some will be bad. Some will be within our control. Some will be outside our control.
Through it all, it’s going to take two things — one we’re typically really good at and another we’ve not done so well at.
The one thing we’re really good at and which has been on display since day one of this tragedy is taking care of each other. Within minutes of the unfolding tragedy, neighbors were helping neighbors. The number of stories I’ve heard of people helping others while suffering themselves are too numerous to count. That’s not surprising. It’s what we do. Time after time after time, the people of Eastern Kentucky are the first responders to any tragedy in Eastern Kentucky and the last to stop responding.
With all of Eastern Kentucky’s challenges and problems, it’s evidence of one of those things that makes living here — staying here, raising a family here — worth it. Wherever my kids go, I want them to take that with them because I see it as an expression of the biblical mandate to love others as we love ourselves.
The other thing — the one that’s always been a challenge to us — is breaking down lines between us, especially divisions such as counties or politics. That’s a more long-term and abstract thing, but if you live here or have spent time here, you know exactly what I’m talking about.
We’ve never been really good at working together across county lines, and as much as I hate to sound conspiratorial, I believe that’s somewhat by design. Some of the best, toughest and truly smart people in the world are located here in this region. I truly believe that.
What would happen if we took something like this and allowed it to unify us in demanding that we be given what we deserve? It’s been said before, but needs to be said again and again until someone — anyone — out there gets it: This nation would not be what it is at its best without the lives, health and fortunes of our people being the fuel.
From the coal mines to the foxholes, our people have been there and many remain there, buried under tons of rock or six feet of foreign soil.
If we can put aside the county lines and work together, we can be the prosperous, strong community and region that we know we already are.
The July flooding needs to be our wake-up call. Are you listening?