This weekend, our community will be filled with outsiders from across Kentucky and from other states, as the Kentucky Veterans of Foreign Wars Conference will be held at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
This event is a big deal for our area, drawing hundreds of veterans and their families to stay here for days, attending the conference, sure, but also visiting local attractions, shopping at local stores and eating at local restaurants.
What we must really consider, however, is that these are not just guests, but honored guests. These are the men and women and their families who have sacrificed much over the years in service to our country. And it’s fitting that they’re here, an area so well-known for the number of individuals who have stepped up when their country called.
We’re appreciative of all whose efforts went into bringing this conference here, especially those in our local VFW group, one of the most active groups in the state, a group whose focus remains on helping veterans and connecting them with the services they need.
And those who are gathered here this weekend are spending their time learning how to do that better in their own communities and connecting together to advocate for better services and better access to services for those who gave much for us and deserve only the best – especially that we keep our promises.
Sometimes, unfortunately, we need a reminder, and that’s part of the reason for the VFW’s advocacy work. We’re glad they’re here to learn to do that better and to let it be a reminder to us.
If you’re a local, over the next few days, do your best to show these honored guests the hospitality of which we’re capable. Show them our appreciation for what they’ve done and for what they continue to do. Be aware that they’re here and they deserve our thanks.
If you’re here for the conference, welcome and most importantly, thank you, for what you’ve given and continue to give.
Let us know what we can do to make your visit worthwhile and make it so you want to return to see all our area has to offer. You are welcome here and appreciated.