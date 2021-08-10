In this column, I personally, and in the editorial spot, we as a newspaper, have several times tackled the problem in our nation of misinformation, especially as it applies to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are those who through either fear or a lack of understanding simply put out bad information. Then there are those, such as nations like China and Russia, which are harnessing our taste for misinformation as a tool to cause us harm.
And it’s working.
On Aug. 5, the Pike County Fiscal Court hosted a press conference featuring officials such as Tammy Riley, director of the Pike County Health Department, and doctors Fadi Al Akhrass and Fares Khater, who have been on the frontline of response as infectious disease specialists for Pikeville Medical Center and ARH, respectively.
The primary message coming from this press conference — people are dying because of false information and the problem with COVID is actually much worse than we realized.
We entered into 2021 with a renewed hope, with vaccines on the table and beginning to be distributed. It appeared we had turned a corner. And for a bit, we did.
However, as pointed out by Riley during the press conference, the health department saw 339 new cases of COVID-19 in Pike County in July, more than that seen in April, May and June. The virus is back on the rise and it’s getting out of control.
A state map that classifies counties with a color coding, with red being the highest rate of COVID-19 incidence, has turned red over recent weeks, with local counties being among the worst in the state for the transmission of the disease.
According to the latest incidence rates available (Aug. 6), Pike County had a nearly 52 percent incidence rate, with nearby Floyd County having an incidence rate of 82.3 percent and Letcher County having a 62.3 percent rate.
And yet, many believe that there are no problems, that the news of the virus is overblown, that the vaccines are part of some nefarious plot and that those who are sounding the alarm are either tools of a corrupt system or somehow financially benefitting from the disaster.
Misinformation has been a part of the COVID-19 virus even before there was a “COVID-19” virus.
According to some of my research, it appears the first attempt at misinformation regarding COVID-19 came from China itself. According to the AP, on Dec. 31, 2019, a user of the Chinese social media site Weibo wrote “Watch out for Americans!” — part of a persistent chain of misinformation tied to the Chinese government which has attempted to turn blame for the virus from itself onto the United States since the beginning.
But it’s hardly nation-states which are the only purveyors of COVID-19 misinformation. In fact, there are simply those who are enjoying the chaos they’re causing or who benefit politically from the division that their lies cause. And there are those who are true believers in the misinformation who, like a social media Typhoid Mary, spread lies, disease, sickness and death rampantly.
Since the beginning, I’ve given people the same advice regarding this virus — don’t listen to me, don’t listen to graduates of Social Media Medical School University, listen to someone you know and trust for decisions on your health — your family doctor. That person knows your situation, knows your health history and whether you need or should take the vaccine.
It’s important that you make that decision now. As Dr. Khater pointed out during the press conference, the situation of patients dying with COVID has some consistencies from case to case.
“It’s a miserable death. They’re losing the capacity to breathe, they know they are dying and there is nobody around them,” Dr. Khater said. “For physicians like me, I look at the chest X-ray and it’s white — there is no air; it’s infection. I’ve given the patient every medication and therapeutics I have and there’s nothing else I can do. … It’s a very miserable end of life and it’s nothing that we would want to go through or have family members, or friends, or people you know in the community, especially personally, go through. One way to avoid this, to prevent this, is get vaccinated.”
Dr. Khater, too, encouraged people to listen to their doctors.
“Talk to the provider who took care of you for years. You trusted that provider for years. He took care of you and you did everything he told you to do. Now, when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine, don’t go on social media,” he said. “If you have questions about the vaccine and you have not been vaccinated yet, which we need you to be, talk to your healthcare professional. Ask all the questions you have, all the fears you have. You and your healthcare professional make a mutual decision to take the vaccine or not.”
That’s my advice — break through the misinformation with the person who you have trusted for years to make the right decisions about your health. This is the only way to get to the truth and break out of the social media loop of lies and misinformation that is, quite literally, killing us.