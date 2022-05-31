In the May 17 primary election, there were some offices decided and there were some slates set for the November general election.
Regardless of the circumstances of an individual candidate after the results of voting on May 17, it’s vital that we take several steps over the coming weeks and months to make the best of what’s happening.
Among those steps are:
• Keep it clean: The primary election featured numerous races. Some were conducted in a fair and proper manner, with candidates focusing on putting forth what they had to offer in a public servant. Other races, however, were conducted in an incredibly hostile manner, with candidates lobbing accusations and insinuations at their opponent, focused less on what they had to offer than where the other person fell short. On May 17 and in November, office-holders have been will be decided who will help chart the course of the community over the next four years and beyond.
The responsible and necessary thing is that the remaining campaigns be conducted not with an eye on attacking each other, but instead on laying out what plans are for the future and details on how we get there.
The days of mudslinging need to be over and we hope that the general election will set an example for future campaigns. If not, we hope the electorate will hold those responsible for this type of bad-faith campaigning.
• Leave it behind: Win or lose, candidates have put themselves forward as a leader in the community by running for office. Those who win take on a responsibility to be the best public servant possible. That means leaving pride and campaign nastiness behind, even if you’re the victim.
For those who lose, that doesn’t mean that their voice is silenced. If they have ideas, abilities or connections that can help the county move forward, they have a responsibility to not deny the community the benefit. For that reason, we encourage all candidates to bury the hatchet after — especially rough — campaigning and to be ready to work with each other to move our community forward.
We know it can be difficult, but being a public servant means being willing to set aside personal pride for the betterment of the people you serve.
• Clean up after yourselves: Campaign signs are a part of campaigns. Whether they’re in people’s yards or on public rights of way, if your campaign is over, so is the patience we have for seeing them. If you’ve lost, or even after you’ve won, get them cleaned up. Leaving it up to others to clean up after you does not provide evidence that you are a true public servant. In fact, it’s quite the opposite.
That means traveling the communities in which you were running for office and getting even those signs that supporters put out without your knowledge. In addition, that means encouraging those who showed their support for you to gather the signs and take care of them.
Of all the processes of governance in our nation, elections are the most central and foundational. It’s vital that we continue to try to do better, to make sure we are encouraging informed voting decisions, not personality politics.
And it’s also vital that those who run for public office be servants, not expecting to be served.