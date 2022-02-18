Truckers in Canada are protesting a vaccine mandate that is more symbolic than a requirement and We The People are feeling the pinch.
During the Biden Administration, we have become more reliant on other countries for our products, goods and services. Manufacturing and production have been killed. And this reliance enables other countries to control our commerce and can cause higher prices while worsening an already crippled supply chain.
U.S. manufacturing is almost non-existent. We cut out the Keystone XL pipeline making us energy reliant on countries that want us dead. We killed the coal industry. Natural gas, which at one point was abundant and cheap, is now costly and we are feeling that increase in our power bills. And since we don’t make steel any more, the coal we do extract goes to other countries for them to make steel and sell back to us at a higher price. That logic is insane.
In January, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau implemented a mandate that all people entering Canada must be fully vaccinated. The truckers who choose to not get vaccinated are hopping mad about that because they can’t cross the boarder with goods to the U.S. or from the U.S. without being vaccinated. Thus, killing their livelihood.
The main border that crosses the U.S. and Canadian border, the Ambassador Bridge, is responsible for almost 25 percent of all goods. The truckers decided to block that bridge and stop the flow of goods into the US and Canada causing havoc on an already fragile economy.
The issue became a show of strength. Trudeau wasn’t going to back down because then he looks weak. The truckers and the “Freedom Convoy” weren’t getting vaccinated because they want their freedom.
Here’s the dilemma. Canada has not had a mandate on truckers because they are considered essential workers, so whether they were vaccinated or not has been irrelevant up to this point. Canada has had one-third the death rate from COVID than the U.S. all while the truckers roamed freely across the border since the pandemic began. So, why the mandate and why now? It’s a show of power on behalf of Trudeau.
The “Freedom Convoy” has sparked concern from the U.S. and our politicians. Kentucky Senator Rand Paul said he supports the truckers. “Peaceful protests clog things up, make people think about mandates.” Jim Jordan (R) Ohio said that, “ The truckers are sick of the double standard and mandates. God bless the truckers for standing firm.”
Their comments are political and exacerbate the problem while offering no solution.
While industries have seen a stoppage in production due to the protests, we, at this newspaper have suffered the backlash of the trucking protests and the bridge blockage. We get our paper from Canadian mills, and the paper is trucked here to Pikeville to our manufacturing facility. We buy from Canada because the U.S. has shut down most of the production of paper products because of many reasons including alleged environmental ones.
After sitting at the bridge for several days, we received word that the truck took another route and it appeared late one evening. We were on our last roll.
Government needs to keep their nose out of people’s business. Forcing people to get vaccinated is not going to help. If people choose to not get vaccinated, that’s their choice. Vaccines won’t stop the spread. The non-vaccinated are at a higher risk of death, but so are those who choose to smoke and do drugs.
If people choose to smoke and get sick they will eventually die. If people choose to do drugs, they risk the chances of an overdose and dying. If people choose to not get vaccinated, they risk higher chances of death, if they get COVID. It’s their choice.
We all die. If you believe that God has a plan and He chooses your time of death that’s one thing. But, by adding to the risk factor you could be accelerating His plan and perhaps spend more time in purgatory, as He may not be ready for you. And if you do believe that God will call you and you mess up His plan, will that give people reason to question His existence? By messing up His plan, will He seek vengeance by another pandemic or tornado? I’m clearly not qualified to answer those questions, but I’m not one to tempt fate.
Fortunately, the Biden administration, after a few weeks of inaction woke up and encouraged Trudeau to stand down so the bridge can reopen, which happened last week. However, the few weeks of closure will have a lasting effect on manufacturing and potentially higher prices — like we need that.
The simple answer is to become independent. If Biden had a clue, he would assess the damage and formulate a plan that included lower corporate taxes and increased production so that we can achieve independence from other countries for products, goods and services. Sound familiar?
Thanks for reading the News-Express.