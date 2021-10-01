R. Kelly deserves everything he gets; he’s a thug. Britney Spears needs a new family because the one she has is abusive. Delta, which is still making people sick, appears to be slowing. The government is full of money-hungry criminals who should all be in jail and I’m running out of stuff to say.
I usually find inequities in elected officials or government bodies and call them out for doing stupid stuff or wasting taxpayer’s money. I don’t make a lot of friends with those sorts of people, but I have a lot of closet supporters, which is fine with me.
The Pike County Fiscal Court is doing a great job of digging the county out of the hole in which it was left. And Judge Executive Ray Jones has been working diligently leading the charge. He is doing a lot of the right things and basically not screwing up like his predecessors who were only looking for a statue in the park. So he is not giving me content and I’m sure he likes it that way.
Jailer Brian Morris is also doing a great job taking care of the inmates and keeping the jail self-sufficient without being a financial burden on the county. He has made many changes and should be commended on his efforts.
Sheriff Scott is beating the doors of the bad guys and taking them to jail keeping the streets clean. The city cops and new chief, Mike Riddle are also keeping the streets safe for the law abiding people who just want to enjoy life.
So as far as ragging on people and departments that are not performing to the optimum level or wasting taxpayer’s dollars, I’m running out of material. I hope things pick up soon.
But I will say this, my ragging works.
A few weeks ago I was at an event and an official, who will remain nameless, said that he wasn’t very fond of me and that I was very unpopular with the public organization he represented. Clearly, having people hate me is nothing new and frankly, I don’t really care.
While I was expecting to get an earful of anger and hatred, I got the opposite. He thanked me for being a persistent pain in the backside of the group. He continued to say, that because of my harping and calling out the group and the board for screwing things up, they made a conscious effort to get on and stay on the right path. Meaning they knew they were wrong and getting caught made them change their ways.
He said that because of the public ridicule they experienced as a result of the articles and columns, they are now running more efficient, not wasting tax dollars and are doing things above board. He thanked me once again and I nearly soiled myself.
I told him that I’m glad to lend my services to the board and that I’m still watching. I wished him well and told him to tell his board to have a great day! He reminded me that his board members still hated me and want me out of town. I reminded him of the people who had those same sentiments and are no longer with us.
Thanks for reading the News-Express.