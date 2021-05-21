Each month throughout the course of a year, we take time to recognize and attempt to tangle with some of the biggest challenges we face. For example, April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Mental Health Awareness Month doesn’t get the attention that some of the other awareness months do, but that makes it no less important.
This year’s theme is ‘You Are Not Alone’ and that is a deep truth. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in five U.S. adults experience mental illness and one in 20 U.S. adults experience serious mental illness.
According to NAMI, 17 percent of youth experience a mental health disorder.
Over a 12-month period, NAMI reports, 19 percent of U.S. adults experience anxiety disorders, while 8 percent experience depression.
One of the keys to dealing with mental illness is to first acknowledge that, not only is it real, but also that many more people are dealing with it on a regular basis than it would appear on the surface.
However, another aspect of mental illness is to recognize that not only are you not alone, but that you don’t have to be alone in fighting it.
Talk with a healthcare professional, call the NAMI HelpLine at (800) 950-NAMI, connection with friends and family and join a support group.
Most of all realize that there is help. There are options, and others are suffering through these same issues.
Spread the word, “You Are Not Alone,” and we may not only improve lives, but save them as well.