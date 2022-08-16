“You come at the king, you best not miss.”
Those words spoken by the character of Omar Little, played to perfection by the late Michael Kenneth Williams in the HBO series, “The Wire,” carry a lot of truth.
There’s a lot of reasons you don’t want to miss if you come at the “king.” First and most obvious is that historical kings tended to not take lightly attempts to either end their lives or unseat them from power. In fact, if you “came at the king” and missed, it was likely that your funeral would be the result.
Further than that, though, is that taking a swing at the most powerful person in a situation, and missing, means that any idealistic goal you were attempting to accomplish will likely be lost as the king simply gains in legend and power from each close call.
In fact, history is littered with stories of leaders using failed assassination attempts or coups against them as a way to “rally the troops” and quietly — or not so quietly in some cases — consolidate power.
There’s little doubt that when you discuss real power in United States politics, at the foundation are only a handful of players, and, amongst those, Donald Trump is probably one of the biggest holders of that political capital.
Like him or not, you cannot honestly say that what happens with him or what he does or says have no ramifications on politics in a way that we’ve really not seen in this country.
Last week, the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, seizing boxes of records in what was said to be an investigation into the possibility that Trump had illegally taken classified documents from the White House.
First and foremost, there are a lot of valid concerns about the way this raid and the connected investigation have been conducted.
Regardless of whether the investigation is warranted, it has really, really bad optics. There is a level distrust, especially amongst Trump’s supporters, for the people making up several government institutions — including the FBI. For the DOJ under Attorney General Merrick Garland, who admitted his involvement, to take a run at a man who still poses a major threat to the Biden administration, or at least its chances to continue after 2024, just looks really bad.
And that’s been seized upon by Trump’s supporters and even those in adjacent political circles who had begun moving on to what they saw as greener pastures for 2024. As a result, while the talk leading up to this raid tended to look at potential candidates like Ron DeSantis as a way of moving forward without Trump, now, even those who did not support or only marginally supported Trump have begun to coalesce into a more united support circle around him.
Perhaps this investigation will lead to an indictment and even a conviction. Maybe it will result in Trump no longer being a possible candidate.
However, if history is a guide, if those things don’t occur, or any result carries only a moral victory — such as Trump’s two impeachments did — it’s only going to result in him growing stronger. Even a conviction would not persuade his most ardent supporters that he had actually committed a crime.
The way this raid and investigation has been conducted only helps confirm for them their assertion that there is a “deep state” dedicated to bringing Trump down.
Only time will tell where this, and other investigations against Trump will land. Only time will tell whether we will look back on this moment as the beginning of the end of Trump’s political career, or whether it’s the event that history will remember as the one that helped bring Trump back into the White House.
However, those who are continuing to seek his downfall had better take to heart Omar Little’s words and be sure that any court case or legal action taken in an attempt to prevent Trump’s return to elected is iron-clad. Otherwise, they may get a taste of seeing life imitate art.