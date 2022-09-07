The state commission overseeing distribution of $478 million in opioid-settlement funds in Kentucky has scheduled a series of town-hall meetings to discuss drug addiction, treatment and recovery in the state.
The Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission also announced at its Aug. 29 meeting that it plans to open an online application portal for addiction programs wanting to apply for aid by Oct. 15.
Executive Director Bryan Hubbard said the commission's goal is to start distributing grants by Jan. 1, reports Alana Watson of WKU Public Radio.
The town-hall meetings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. local time on these dates and at these places:
Sept 19: Pikeville – The Overlook, 891 Bob Amos Dr.
Sept. 27: Ashland – The Train Depot, 99 15th St.
Oct. 11: Hazard – The Forum, 101 Bulldog Lane
Oct. 18: Covington – Kenton Co. Government Center, 1840 Simon Kenton Way
Oct. 26: Lexington – UK Student Center, 160 Avenue of Champions
Nov. 1: Louisville – Simmons College, 1000 S. Fourth St.
Nov. 9: Bowling Green – WKU, 2355 Nashville Road
Nov. 29: Paducah – Convention Center, 415 Park St.
Kentucky Health News is an independent news service of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, based in the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Kentucky, with support from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky