Tennessee native and third-year Kentucky College of Optometry (KYCO) student Morgan Peters recently earned a full-ride scholarship through the Air Force Allied Health Professions Scholarship Program (HPSP).
The HPSP program is a service scholarship offered by the Air Force, Army and Navy, to students who attend medical and dental schools. If accepted, tuition, fees, health insurance and other costs are covered, along with a monthly living stipend. Upon graduating, students pledge to work one year in the branch of service in which they were commissioned for each year they received the scholarship.
Dean of KYCO Michael Bacigalupi, O.D., M.S., FAAO, says very few HPSP scholarships are awarded nationwide each year.
“We are very proud of Morgan for being selected to receive the US Air Force’s Health Professions Scholarship,” said Bacigalupi. “During her time at KYCO, Morgan has demonstrated great intellectual ability, people skills and character. These qualities will certainly serve her well as an Air Force officer throughout her career!”
Peters will serve as an optometrist on active duty for three years following graduating from KYCO.
“I feel very excited and grateful to be selected for the Air Force HPSP scholarship. I am honored to use the skills and knowledge I am learning at KYCO to help members of the military,” said Peters. “I know that starting my career in the Air Force will be very rewarding and will allow me to continue learning.”