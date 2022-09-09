A federal judge’s ruling will allow the Pike County Fiscal Court to seek repayment directly from the owner/operators of a company which received a loan from the county for a failed energy project.
On Sept. 7, U.S. District Judge Robert Wier granted a motion by the Pike County Fiscal Court that asked that the county be allowed to seek compensation directly from David Farmer and William Johnson — the principals behind RCC Big Shoal, a company that obtained a $400,000 loan from the county in 2014 for a natural gas to liquid fuel plant that never materialized.
As of Sept. 7, Wier noted in his order, RCC Big Shoal had only paid the county back $100,000 of the $400,000, despite an agreement that required the company to repay the $400,000 plus compound interest by August 2017.
Pike County received a favorable ruling in the original case in state court and moved the case to federal court in an attempt to get the declaration that Farmer and Johnson are liable for the judgment reached against the company.
Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones, who is representing the county in the lawsuit along with Pike County Attorney Kevin Keene, said following the order that being able to go directly after Farmer and Johnson is another step they’ll be taking to seek to recoup the county’s loss.
“It clearly shows that David Farmer and William Johnson took advantage of the taxpayers of Pike County,” he said. “The language of the order is pretty strong. This was a sham. These people benefitted somewhere to the tune of $1.7 or $1.8 million of the money that was raised for this project.”
Efforts, Jones said, will continue.
“Kevin and I took this on and we’re going to do everything we can to get the taxpayers’ money back,” Jones said. “The next step will be to schedule the depositions of Mr. Farmer and Mr. Johnson to inquire as to their personal assets. Kevin drafted this motion. We did the depositions together. Kevin did an excellent job … he can be commended for his work on this.”
In his order, Wier did not parse words in raising questions about Farmer and Johnson using the funds raised for the company for their own personal use.
Defendants took $406,400 in salaries during 2014 and 2015,” Wier wrote. “Also, between 2014 and 2018, they took at least $94,470 each to “rent” office space in their own homes ... Defendants used $19,744 for meals and entertainment ... Additionally, Defendants incurred $222,183 for travel and lodging ... Seemingly without any formal step of documentation or authorization, Farmer and Johnson effectively used nearly all of the funds of RCC to fund their lives during the loan repayment term and just after the default in 2017.”
Further, Wier noted, the largest block of transactions in the company’s records show that Farmer and Johnson took nearly $1 million through multiple low-interest loans from the company. Wier referred to the loans as “sham loans,” in the order
“The ‘loan’ vehicle employed by Farmer and Johnson is illusory and a sham,” Wier wrote. “The payment due date is unfixed and contingent. Each ‘Borrower’ has the power to treat the loans as forgiven, at its election. Further, the owners simply signed each note, with no approval, LLC documentation or sign of formal consent. Investing in a start-up is risky, but the Pike plaintiffs did not agree that Farmer and Johnson could simply live off the capital raise, make money unavailable through insider transfers, and then claim penury at the due date.”
More than 80 percent of the $2.1 million raised for RCC Big Shoal, Wier noted, went directly to Famer and Johnson.