Federal indictments filed recently in London allege a conspiracy centered around cockfighting and targeting individuals accused of organizing cockfights at three venues in Eastern Kentucky, including one in Pike County.
The indictments were handed down by a federal grand jury in London on Feb. 24 and name several individuals, including individuals who have been employed by the sheriff’s offices in Clay and Laurel counties, as well as Timothy Sizemore, of Manchester, who is accused of organizing cockfighting events at the “Blackberry Chicken Pit” at Ransom.
Sizemore, court documents said, organized and sponsored weekly cockfights at the Blackberry venue, which consisted of stadium-style seating, storage areas for storing live birds, one main enclosed cockfighting pit, a concession stand, one area for weighing birds, a room for selling animal fighting accessories, an announcer booth and four additional side pits, known as drag pits, for fights.
Sizemore was indicted on charges including conspiracy to defraud the United States and being involved in an animal fighting venture.
Among those indicted in the cases are Beachel Collett and Lester Collett, who, the indictment said, worked for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at various times, and Jacklyn R. Johnson, who the indictment said, worked for the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at various times.
