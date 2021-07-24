The University of Pikeville-Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine (KYCOM) welcomed the Class of 2025 on July 19 for day one of a week-long orientation, signifying the beginning of a medical school journey for more than 150 KYCOM students.
The Class of 2025 brings together diverse backgrounds, experiences and perspectives to the UPike community and is composed of students from 28 different states, while 28 percent are from Kentucky.
Medical students enter KYCOM on a level playing field no matter their resources and have the same educational opportunities through the KYCOM Advantage. The KYCOM Advantage provides all students with an OPP table, white coat and scrub suit, diagnostic equipment, stethoscope, ophthalmoscope, iPad Pro and all required textbooks at no cost to the student.
Several social activities are included throughout the week to help students get to know one another along with faculty and staff, says Dean of KYCOM Joe Kingery, D.O., MBA, FACOFP, FAAFP.
“Today, I saw that the students had a lot of eagerness and excitement as they arrived on campus. The faculty and staff were delighted to greet the Class of 2025,” said Kingery. “This year is inspiring as we can be fully back in person and participate in activities we weren’t able to in the past year during the pandemic.”
For more information about KYCOM, call, (606) 218-5251, or email, kycomadmissions@UPike.edu.