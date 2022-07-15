“Our Kentucky Home” is an art exhibit on display at the Appalachian Center for the Arts in downtown Pikeville until August 14. Kentucky Folk and Traditional Arts Council Director Mark Brown is curator of the exhibit. The Appalachian Center for the Arts is a partner and is therefore eligible to house pieces the state curates.
The Kentucky Arts Council in partnership with alDia en Americana and Casa de la Cultura Kentucky, invited Hispanic Latinx and Latin American Kentuckians to share their visual art. A panel of Hispanic/Latinx Kentuckians and other cultural specialists selected works to include in this exhibit, which they named Nuestro hogar Kentucky. “Our Kentucky Home.”
This traveling exhibit will appear in all regions of Kentucky. Goals of the exhibit, according to a statement from the Arts Council, are to share Hispanic/Latin/American/Latinx experiences in the commonwealth today, demonstrate diversity though diverse media, styles and themes and recognize the dynamic expressions these Kentuckians contribute to our cultural landscape.
Panelists, the statement said, reviewed the art and noted various degrees of talent and creativity in the use of media, as well as recurring ideas such as emotional connections to people and places, and the need for community. Some create art to remember past times and places, while adapting to a new home or new identity. This collection of art also explores the present time and movement toward the future.
The arts council defines folk arts as artistic expression that is shared informally within a folk group and is essential to that group’s cultural identity, according to the statement. Folk groups include family, regional, ethnic, occupational, and recreational groups. Members of a folk group share aesthetics, insider knowledge, language, and a similar worldview.
Appalachian Center for the Arts Executive Director Robin Irwin said the gallery was planned a year ago and all the pieces are for sale.
“The exhibit is about championing all unheard, unseen voices. There is a real myth to the starving artist and his/her work,” Irwin said. “Art makes us better and makes us stop and think and reflect and breathe, and this gallery was planned a year ago because it’s all about economic revitalization too.”
Irwin said artists from all over Kentucky submit their work and a panel chooses the art for the exhibit.
“Artists submit their work, there is framed fabric-mixed media, collage work, paintings, ink and sculpture on exhibit,” Irwin said. Art edifies the human experience. It’s good for the soul and it’s something that their fellowman or fellow woman has experienced, they have to channel it through some medium and we can enjoy that.”
The Kentucky Home exhibit is also about economic revitalization and will be on display during the Mountain Girl Experience. The pieces on exhibit are for sale; one set has sold locally for over $900. It is a free exhibit, but there is a suggested viewing donation of $5.