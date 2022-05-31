Pike County Central High School Life Management and JROTC classes participated in the 2022 Personal Responsibility In a Desirable Environment Community Clean Up at Mossy Bottom in Pike County.
The success of this endeavor, according to a statement from Pike Central, was made possible by efforts of Ishmal Ratliff and Robert Helvey, president and treasurer of the PRIDE County Clean Community Program as well as PJ Collins, director of Outdoor Recreation at Appalachian Wireless Arena in coordination with the City of Pikeville.
The students and staff were able to gather and fill more than 25 industrial sized garbage bags.
Students from the classes of Major Steve Miscenski, Angela Bartley and Esther Wright' attended an informational presentation in the Pike Central library the following day by Ratliff and Helvey. The Hawks plan to conduct more cleanups in the fall.
For information for organizing your own community cleanup, visit, https://kypride.org/, or contact :
• Ishmal Ratliff, Pike County PRIDE Coordinator, (606) 454-2072
• Tony Bartley, City of Pikeville PRIDE Coordinator, (606) 444-5291
• Jacob Justice, Elkhorn City PRIDE Coordinator, (606) 253-1720