The Pike County Public Library District Board of Trustees met June 9 in regular session.
During the 15-minute meeting, Interim Library Director Delania Adkins provided the routine financial report.
Adkins also provided the progress report.
“During the month of May, the library district conducted 73 programs with 2,380 people attending the programs,” Adkins said. “Our patron count was down for the Belfry location but that was due to ongoing renovation that has the walk-in services closed but the drive-thru was used by 42 people.”
Other libraries patron count indicated 850 people visiting the Elkhorn City location, 4,183 at the Lee Avenue location, 762 at the Phelps Library, 581 at the downtown Pikeville location and 458 at the Virgie location.
The next meeting of the board will be held 3 p.m. July 14,.