During the monthly meeting of the Pike County Public Library District board of trustees, Louella Allen, director of libraries, informed the board that due to health reasons, she is taking a leave of absence from her duties.
“I’m having some medical issues and I will be out several days and various times,” Allen said. “During the time period I will be out, I’m authorizing Delania Adkins, assistant director, and I ask the board to appoint her as interim director with the salary increase for those responsibilities.
“It’s only fair for the libraries to carry on with their normal activities and to know who is in charge,” Allen said.
The board voted unanimously to appoint Adkins as interim director.
Allen also informed the board that board member Alma Lockhart had taken a full-time job.
“Alma doesn’t feel like she would be able to devote the time as a board member with her new job duties,” Allen explained.
Allen placed two names in nomination to replace Lockhart — Tammy Coleman and Catherine Childers.
The board voted unanimously to nominate both to fill the unexpired term of Lockhart.
Adkins reported on the April activities conducted at the various libraries in the county.
According to Adkins, the library district conducted 110 programs ranging from children, teen and adult programs and those programs saw a total of 3,207 people attending.
“April was a very busy and productive month in program activities,” Adkins said.
The next regular scheduled meeting of the board is set for 3 p.m. June 16.