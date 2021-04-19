The Pike County Fiscal Court, at its April 6 regular meeting, heard several issues regarding county fire departments and rescue squads.
The court first discussed the application for a Homeland Security grant for portable radios for county fire departments.
“This is a grant we applied for and were turned down for before,” said Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones. “This is the grant we need to modernize our repeater system and replace the aging hand held radios that our fire departments and rescue squads use.”
The resolution for the grand was approved by the court unanimously.
Next, the court discussed the authorization for orders of affiliation with the county for Shelby Creek Volunteer Rescue Squad, Kimper Fire and Rescue Squad and Pike County Technical rescue.
“The orders of affiliation agreements for the rescue squads to be affiliated with the court and emergency management is needed so they can get their worker’s comp from the state and they can also apply for the annual grant for search and rescue equipment,” Pike County Emergency Management Director Doug Tackett explained. “This is required and renews annually, it’s something we do every year.”
The court voted unanimously to authorize the affiliations for the rescue squads.
Finally, the court discussed the policy for incentive funding for the county rescue squads.
Assistant Pike County Attorney Roy Downey explained the requirements that rescue squads maintain to receive the incentive funding.
“This can be done by court order for rescue squads that are separate from fire departments,” Downey explained. “There are three requirements that the two rescue squads have to meet and maintain to get this money.
“They have to do the annual orders of affiliation with the county, submit a quarterly report to Pike County Emergency Management and they have to comply with KRS 39F,” Downey said. “The court will basically be giving these two rescue squads up to $8,000 as they request it.”
Jones said it’s important that the rescue squads receive basic funding.
“We want to make sure that the two stand-alone rescue squads have basic funding,” Judge Jones said. “Because of the pandemic, some departments may end up with some financial issues because of no being able to have charity events that are typically done to raise money.”
The court voted unanimously to approve the court order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.