Another step in the development of Pike County’s ATV trail system was taken during a special called meeting of the Pike County Fiscal Court Jan. 22.
George Adkins was selected to fill the position of Trail Development coordinator. Adkins, who will be considered an independent contractor, will be paid $1,000 per month for six months at which time he and his work performance will be reviewed.
Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones explained the money for the position has already been budgeted.
“Mr. Adkins will oversee and coordinate the land acquisitions for the trail system,” Jones said. “This money is already there to cover this position.”
The court voted unanimously for the appointment.
Land acquisitions is the next phase in the development of a trail system in Pike County which officials hope will become a popular tourist attraction.
Adkins will begin his new role on Feb. 1.
Justin Prater, Leanne Coleman and Eric McPeek were reappointed to the board. Prater will serve until June 1, 2022, Coleman will serve until June 1, 2021 and McPeek will serve until June 1, 2024.
Other appointments were made to various boards during the meeting.
Dave Adams was appointed to the Pike County Housing authority. Adams replaces Christian Marcum on that board.
Judge Jones also nominated Kendall Wright for re-appointment to the Pikeville/Pike County Airport board.
“Mr. Wright is a local businessman, a licensed helicopter pilot and owns a general aviation aircraft,” Jones said.
Wright’s appointment is contingent upon approval by the Pikeville City Commission.
Wright’s appointment, if approved by the city, will be for a two-year term to expire on Nov. 1, 2022.
Both Adams and Wright’s appointments were unanimously approved by the court.
