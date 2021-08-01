During the July 20 Pike county fiscal court meeting, the court discussed pay raises for county employees.
Each commissioner discussed their feelings regarding giving county employees a 5 percent pay raise across the board excluding elected county officials.
Commissioner Ronnie Robertson explained that the commissioners thought the employees could use the raise now instead of later.
“We were going to wait a while on this,” Robertson said. “But we feel the people need the raise right now.”
Robertson explained that prices and the cost of items, from groceries to car repairs, are rising.
“Every time you go to the store something is higher, every time you buy clothes, it’s higher,” Robertson said. “I really think the employees can use this now, instead of later on down the road.”
Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones explained the court had to make a lot of hard decisions when they first came into office, due to the way county government was left by the prior administration.
“This court made the hard decision to raise the solid waste rates when we first came into office in order to try to save the solid waste department,” Jones said. “The state came really close to taking over the county.”
“Two bad audits from the prior administration and losing your credit rating for a government entity like this is like an individual filing for bankruptcy,” Jones explained. “But due to the difficult decisions made early by this court, we’ve seen a turn around.”
Jones pointed out this isn’t the employees’ first increase.
“We gave a two percent pay raise last year during the pandemic,” Jones said. “These employees put their lives on the line, solid waste workers and road crews, the roadways are dangerous.
“This year, we budgeted a 5 percent pay raise for Pike county employees,” Jones said. “And that is possible because of the economic decisions we made over two and half years and were done without raising a single penny in taxes.”
Jones stressed that this administration has not raised taxes, property taxes or occupational taxes.
“It would be my motion to authorize a 5 percent pay raise for Pike county fiscal court employees, excluding elected county officials, to begin in September, 2021,” Jones said.
The court voted unanimously to approve the raises.