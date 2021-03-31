The Pike County Fiscal Court took an important step recently to modernize the communication system at the courthouse.
During the March 16 meeting of the court, Greg Fannin, county purchasing director, informed the Commissioners and Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones of the progress in modernizing the phone system.
“We’ve had several meetings and discussions about a new phone system, or they call a unified communication system, for the courthouse,” Fannin said. “This new system would do a lot more than just make phone calls.
“This system is feature rich and allows employees more versatility,” Fannin explained. “This will also allow us, should the need ever arise again, to be able to work from home and be able to do everything we could do from our disks in the courthouse.”
According to Fannin, the new communication system is a cloud based system that does not require actual phone lines, thus allowing the county to eliminate phone lines and fax lines in the courthouse which would bring a tremendous savings to the county and would offset the cost of the system.
“Initially, we thought there would be a net increase of $239 per month,” Fannin said. “But then we also realized that this system allows video conferencing which would allow us to eliminate our Zoom costs and bring our total monthly cost to about the same but we also discovered there will be a $789 per month savings through our teleworks system and our courthouses out in the county.
“So actually, with this system, our monthly cost will be less expensive than what we’re paying for the system we currently have,” Fannin said. “This is a system that is used by a lot of companies and while it’s not the wave of the future, it’s a wave of the present.”
Fannin informed the court that there is an initial $10,500 cost for setup, installation and training..
“After that, our monthly cost should actually be less than what we’re paying now,” Fannin said.
Fannin recommended that they approve the one-time fee of $10,500 to Eastern Telephone for the setup, installation and training for the new system.
“It should take us approximately 45 days from start to finish for the project,” Darrell Maynard, Owner of Eastern Telephone. “This is really a state of the art system and we actually had a pre-engineering meeting on the project on March 29.”
“We put basically the same type of system in my office,” Jones said. “The current phone system here at the courthouse is so antiquated that we have to buy repair parts on ebay, it really does risk our ability to provide services and at some point it’s going to stop working and it’s just a matter of time.”
The court approved the payment of the one-time fee of $10,500 unanimously for the new system.
