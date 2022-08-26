With the Nov. 8 general election just a little over two months away, the question of purchasing additional voting machines was addressed by the Pike County Fiscal Court at its Aug. 24 meeting.
During the meeting, Pike County Clerk Rhonda Taylor and members of the Pike County Board of Elections informed the court that six additional voting centers could be opened if the court approved the purchase of additional voting machines and equipment.
“This is an issue that came before the court a few weeks ago,” said Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones. “About trying to open some additional voting centers and there were some issues regarding cost that we discussed.”
Taylor informed the court that her office has added six additional voting locations for the general election.
“Those locations will be voting centers if you guys approve the purchase of the equipment to stock them,” Taylor said. “The locations will be at Hurricane, Lower Johns Creek, Henry Clay, Blackberry Hog Trial Cabin, Blackberry Community Center and Lower Big Creek.”
Taylor said that would bring the number of voting locations to 23 in the county on election day, not including early voting, in person absentee and mail-in absentee voting.
Jones asked Taylor about the cost of the additional equipment and maintenance for the equipment.
“$249,954 is the price to add additional equipment,” Taylor said. “The first two years, there is no fee for maintenance, then for the third through eighth years. it’s $32,749 per year.”
Jones pointed out that the maintenance fee would roughly be $196,000 for the agreement.
“Is there any kind of grant money that we can get to cover or defray some of the cost of this?” Jones asked Taylor.
“There is,” Taylor said. “There is $25 million that will be available in two sweeps, $12.5 million in each sweep and Pike County is eligible for some reimbursement funding but the exact amount, the state doesn’t know yet.”
The county did receive some reimbursement from federal money for the original purchase of voting machines earlier this year.
Taylor attempted to clarify a question regarding the 57 precincts in the county.
“We originally asked for enough equipment to stock voting machines in all 57 precincts but we didn’t get funding for that, it was turned down,” Taylor said. “Some people think that all 57 precincts should be opened because we had asked for 57 places to be stocked with voting machines but we don’t have that so maybe that will clear thing ups as to why we don’t have 57 actual physical locations.”
Taylor said the 23 vote centers are located throughout the county and people can vote at any center, not just the one closest to their home as has been the case for the past several elections.
“There’s something I want to clear up,” Jones said. “I don’t remember a request from the board of elections to open all 57 precincts, just an amount quoted that was very expensive.
“Also, there was some concern about having enough poll workers to put in 57 locations,” Jones said.
“I take exception to this because I don’t want people to say the fiscal court is the reason why all 57 precinct polling places aren’t open.”
Taylor said with the six additional voting centers, that will be an additional 105 pieces of equipment.
Commissioner Jason Tackett made the motion to purchase the additional voting machines and approve the amended maintenance agreement which raised from the original more than $16,000 to $32,749 which will cover the previously purchased equipment and the additional equipment. The motion was seconded by commissioner Ronnie Robinson.
The motion passed unanimously with Jones expressing some reservations about the purchase.