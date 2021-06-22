The Pike County Fiscal Court took action during a special meeting on June 18 that county officials said they hope will help the county’s road department better deal with roadside weeds.
Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones said county officials attempted early on in the year to replace equipment used by the previous administration to cut weeds in the county, but were met with an unexpected issue — lack of delivery.
“We tried everything we could to get ahead of this issue,” Jones said. “We bought three John Deere 5105M tractors with mowing arm attachments.”
Jones said the court ordered the mowers in February from Wright Implement in Bowling Green and the mowers were supposed to be delivered in May.
“May comes and goes, no tractors,” he said. “June’s here, still no tractors.”
During a meeting earlier in the week, Jones said, the county learned that two of the three tractors would not be delivered until July, with a third pending until August.
“That is totally unacceptable,” he said. “That is two months more from now.”
Jones said the county was able to find, through its Sourcewell contract, another tractor of a different model type, with the mower arm attachment. That tractor, he said, could be delivered by the supplier — CMI Equipment Inc. of Goodlettsville, Tennessee — within days of purchase.
Jones said the county auctioned off its old mowers because they were inadequate and were using the proceeds to buy the three John Deer tractors and mowers from Wright Implement.
“The mowers the previous administration used had the sickle bars,” he said. “They wouldn’t work. They didn’t reach out far enough. Heavy weeds, they basically just pushed them over.”
County Purchasing Director Greg Fannin told the court that the company could potentially provide two more of the tractors and mowers soon if the county decided to purchase them.
The court voted unanimously to purchase the one mower and decided to consider purchasing the other two should the one work for the county’s purposes. The court also voted unanimously to cancel the order with Wright Implement.
Jones said the county is also working to get some employees certified to spray herbicide as a “more efficient” way of handling weed control in some areas than in others.
The county, Jones said, has a tall order to get mowing done, even under normal circumstances, with approximately 2,000 miles to cut.
“Even with five mowers, it doesn’t get done quickly,” he said.
Pike County Road Department Supervisor Fabian Little said the problems are not the fault of the workers on the mowing crew.
“Our mowing crew is doing a great job,” he said. “They’re running as hard as they can every day, most of the time 10 hours a day they’re mowing, and weedeating and even cutting some brush back. They’re doing a great job. It’s not their fault, it’s just a lack of being able to get the equipment. ”
Also, Jones pointed out that the county advertised to hire 10 temporary workers to help with mowing and they were able to hire only six.