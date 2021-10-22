During the Oct. 19 Pike County Fiscal Court meeting, the court received an update from Tom Ramsey, a consulting engineer with Geosyntec, regarding the expansion of the landfill.
Ramsey explained that the application process is in the more administrative point and he expects to have that phase of the application process completed in the next month or so.
“The last phase of the expansion permit application is the technical phase,” Ramsey explained. “In that phase is where we do the detailed design that will cover pretty much the entire expansion project.”
Ramsey said this would be a substantial application.
“There will be a large number of drawings and a very large amount of documents supporting the technical calculations,” Ramsey said. “Our plan is to get started on that as soon as possible and hopefully have that into the state in early 2022.”
Ramsey said if everything is accepted by the state in relatively quick fashion, the construction phase could begin in spring of 2023.
Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones responded by
saying the court needs to be ready to work on a bond issue at the end of next year to fund the project.
“The cost estimate on the first stage is in the $5 to $6 million range,” Jones said.
Jones asked Ramsey if there was a way to expedite the technical application process.
“Obviously, this is something we need to get done quickly,” Jones said. “When this court came in, there was no plan in place for this expansion at the landfill.
“In addition to no plans, there was no money set aside for this project,” Jones said. “In fact, we found a $3 million shortfall in the escrow account in the closing fees.”
Ramsey explained to the court that this type of project is a very slow process.
“There is a lot of material we have to collect and gather, tests and such to meet the regulatory regulations,” Ramsey said. “Pretty much every design and portion of the landfill will be redone as a result of this expansion.”
Jones said the county has been working diligently on this expansion since the early spring in 2020. Jones asked how much time the county has left of use at the landfill.
“My estimation is right now, there is still two to three years left of space currently at the landfill,” Ramsey said.
“So, as we used each phase at the landfill, we lost 20 feet or so in air space due to improper procedure or oversight in the past,” Jones said. “Are we trying to recapture some of that space?”
“That’s what we’re trying to do now,” Ramsey replied. “If we can recapture that space now, we can avoid having to build any additional liner.”
Jones commended Commissioner Brian Booth in his diligence regarding the landfill.
“If it had not been for Commissioner Booth, Pike County Solid Waste would be in its last days,” Jones said. “His role as solid waste supervisor in the prior administration, he brought pictures to us when we first took office as the report at that time said we had 8 years left at the landfill and he said there ain’t no way.
“He had two pictures taken 6 months apart and in places they were already at the top of the liner,” Jones said. “That when we brought in Geosyntec to look into the landfill and in all actuality we only had approximately 4 years left of space use not 8 as the previous administration said.”
Ramsey explained that, if construction on the expansion project would begin in spring 2023, it would take approximately 12 months to complete.
“So if that’s the case, it would be spring 2024 before we could start putting garbage in the expanded area,” Jones said. “And there’s only two and half to three years left now and if there are any glitches in the technical application or in the construction, we’re going to be running into a situation that the landfill is full and no place to put it.
“While precious courts built playgrounds and such,” Jones said. “They overlooked and did not plan for this major issue. This project is something that should have been started seven years ago in my opinion. If it had, we wouldn’t be in this time crunch situation, but we are dealing with it.”