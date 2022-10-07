The Pike County Public Library District’s 2022 tax rates were discussed during the Pike County Fiscal Court meeting Oct. 4.
The district’s tax rates remained unchanged from last year.
Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones commended the district’s board for keeping the rates the same.
“The tax rates are unchanged from last year — 13.5 cents on $100 assessed value on real property, 17.91 cents on $100 assessed value on personal property and 2.39 cents on $100 assessed value on motor vehicles and watercraft and I want to touch on this briefly,” he said. “When this administration came in, I expressed some serious concerns I had over the operation of the library system. After meeting with a representative of the library district and one of their board members, they agreed to reduce the rate at that time from 13.6 cents down to 13.5 cents.”
Jones said there has been “disinformation” about a bill on which he and Sen. Phillip Wheeler have worked which changed the way library boards across the state are appointed.
“He’s a Republican and I’m a Democrat, but we worked together because we realized that one thing was lacking with regard not just to only the Pike County Library District, but the entire state,” Jones said. “Library districts across the state were sitting on millions of dollars with essentially no oversight.
“The library boards submitted names to the state librarian for people to serve on the board,” Jones said. “Two of those names were sent to the county judge and we had to pick from somebody that we may not know and may not know their qualifications so, essentially, the board was able to perpetuate board members or to nominate board members of their choosing and in my opinion that’s not the way oversight should work.”
Jones said that elected officials run every four years and board members at Mountain Water District and the airport serve four-year terms.
“I want to be very clear,” Jones said. “There’s not one person on this court that supports closing libraries.”
Jones said there were serious concerns over whether the board needed to spend $13 million on a new library when there is another library in downtown Pikeville just a few miles away.
“The library board also bought two additional pieces of property and at one time, one of those pieces of property had a boat stored on it,” Jones said. “Now, I don’t think the library board owns a boat, but I think it’s not the taxpayer’s responsibility to buy property for somebody to store a boat on it.”
Jones said that, based on the passage of SB 167, it is his intent to appoint people to the library board who will be accountable to the taxpayers.
“The library board has millions of dollars in the bank,” Jones said. “At one time, they had more money in their account than the fiscal court did.”
“There needs to be accountability and one thing this court has done is we managed our money and this fiscal court has not raised one dime in taxes in the four years we have been here, not one dime.” Jones said. “We’ve moved the county forward without one nickel of tax increase.”
Jones said he was very happy to see the library board did not raise taxes.
“I look forward to working with the library board over the next four years,” Jones said. “I would love to see more investment in our rural libraries.”
The court voted unanimously to acknowledge the receipt of the library district’s 2022 tax rates.